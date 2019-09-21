Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima 'Definitely Not in a Relationship' Despite PDA: Source

Image zoom FIA Pictures

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Younes Bendjima may be spending time together, but that doesn’t mean they’re back on.

“They spend some time together. It’s more of a friend situation,” a source tells PEOPLE on Saturday, shortly after photos were published showing the pair holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles. In the images, Kardashian, 40, could be seen with a big smile on her face.

“You could call it casually dating. It’s definitely not a relationship. They have known each other for a long time and Kourtney has fun with him,” the source adds. “She isn’t happy about being photographed with him though. She has been trying to just keep it private.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Holding Hands with Ex Younes Bendjima 1 Year After Split

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Algerian model, 26, called it quits just over a year ago, in August 2018. Bendjima was Kardashian’s first public boyfriend following her nine-year relationship with Scott Disick.

In the wake of their split, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship drove a wedge between Kardashian and her family.

“Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters,” the source said. “Things are fine with them now and I’m sure they’ll get even more back to normal now that it seems he’s out of the picture for good.”

Image zoom (L-R) Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian in May 2018 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society

After their breakup, Kardashian was briefly linked to Grown-ish actor and model Luka Sabbat, 21.

Since then, the mother of three has remained on friendly terms with Bendjima and Sabbat, as both exes attended her birthday party in April.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian on Kylie Jenner’s Billionaire Status: ‘When Is It Enough?’

Kardashian also continues to run in the same social circle as her former flames. In August, while attending a party celebrating a family friend, the reality star ran into both exes.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that “Kourtney said hi to Younes, but then didn’t have any other interaction with him.”