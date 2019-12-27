Kourtney Kardashian Posts Photo with Younes Bendjima as Source Confirms They're Dating Again

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Younes Bendjima are back on, according to sources.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a slideshow of pictures from her Christmas Eve party earlier this week — and amidst all the family photos, she included a photo of Bendjima, 26, with his arm wrapped around her waist.

A source tells PEOPLE they are dating again, and a second source adds that “Kourtney decided to give him another chance.”

“They have fun together and her kids like him,” said the second source. “He seems very committed to Kourtney. She’s happy that they are back together. She didn’t want to hide the relationship any more. It was her decision to make it public again.”

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

This month, the two have been spending more time together, and another insider told PEOPLE earlier this week that a reconciliation might be on the horizon.

“Not only was Younes a great boyfriend, he was also great with Kourtney’s kids,” the insider said of Kardashian’s three kids with ex Scott Disick. “They really like him. It’s never easy being a single mom and dating. And Kourtney knows this. It seems she’s giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about it.”

Kardashian, 40, and Bendjima called it quits in August 2018, over a year after they went public with their relationship. The Algerian model was Kardashian’s first longterm boyfriend after her nine-year relationship with Disick, 36, ended in 2015.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back amid New Puppy Backlash, Clarifying She Still Has Dog Honey

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society

In recent weeks, the two have been spotted together a handful of times, including during Art Basel in Miami and at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Bendjima even gave Kardashian’s youngest son, Reign, a gift — a pair of sneakers — on his fifth birthday on Dec. 14.

Kardashian and Bendjima have not publicly addressed their relationship, and a rep for Kardashian did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.