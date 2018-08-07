Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima 'Was Always Supposed to Be a Rebound,' Says Source

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have parted ways after over a year of dating — and there are no signs of reconciliation.

“Younes was always supposed to be a rebound,” a source tells PEOPLE of the 25-year-old model, who was the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star’s first boyfriend since she split from Scott Disick in 2015.

“Kourtney doesn’t play games. She seems okay with [the breakup],” says the source, who adds, “As soon as their long European vacation was over, they started having problems. Younes was in L.A. recently, and things were not great. He and Kourtney didn’t get along. They decided to take a break but were not officially over.”

Then, on Monday, photos of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico surfaced. “Now with the pictures of Younes in Mexico, they are definitely not getting back together,” the source says.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes ‘Has Always Had a Problem’ with Her Sexy Instagrams

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Following news of their breakup, Bendjima spoke out on his Instagram Story.

“I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me,” he wrote from Mexico as he shared photos of his getaway. “I know who I am where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter the one of my Lord Have a wonderful day.”

Before his latest social media comment, Bendjima denied the situation in Mexico was romantic. “They really want me to be the bad guy. F— your Hollywood bulls—, can’t have fun with your friends no more,” he also posted on Instagram Story.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Says Ex Scott Disick ‘Will Always Be Family’

Younes Bendjima

Kardashian, 39, and Bendjima first met in Paris in October 2016 — just one night before her sister Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint. Bendjima, who is Algerian and speaks fluent French, acted as a translator throughout the ordeal.

By May 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that the two had started seeing each other, and they went public with their romance in Cannes later that month.

RELATED: Scott Disick Has ‘Come to Terms’ with the Fact That Kourtney Kardashian Has Moved on: Source

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Recently, Kardashian, who is mom to sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and 5-year-old daughter Penelope, has been spotted on several solo outings in Los Angeles and was last seen with Bendjima in late July during their three-week European vacation.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Bendjima was never a fan of his girlfriend’s revealing photos.

“He never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media,” said the insider. “He doesn’t want his girlfriend to do that. He gets that it’s her job, but wants her to post more covered-up pictures. He has always had a problem with this. This is the stuff they argue about and what made them split in the past.”