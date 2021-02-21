Kourtney Kardashian Writes Love Note to Boyfriend Travis Barker: 'To Lots of Fun Adventures'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance is heating up.

Less than a week after the couple made their relationship Instagram official, Barker, 45, shared a sweet love note he received from Kardashian, 41, on his Instagram Story on Saturday.

"To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote in the message to the Blink-182 drummer.

The Poosh founder also supported Barker's latest song with Trippie Redd, titled "Female Shark," on her Instagram Story.

Last Tuesday, Kardashian confirmed her romance with Barker on social media when she shared a photo on Instagram of them holding hands. Barker shared the post on his Instagram Stories.

Image zoom Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

The duo hinted at their relationship, which a source confirmed to PEOPLE in January, last weekend as they celebrated Valentine's Day together.

Both shared photos of a crackling fireplace on their Instagram Stories, while Barker shared a photo of what may have been his gift to the mom of three: a diamond anklet.

Meanwhile, Kardashian shared a poem that nodded to the drummer as it read, "Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker has been crushing on Kardashian "for a long time."

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," the source said. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."