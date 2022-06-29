Kourtney Kardashian 'Won't Leave' Travis Barker's Side in Hospital After Crippling Stomach Pain
Kourtney Kardashian vowed last month to stay by Travis Barker in sickness and in health, and now the newlyweds are facing that test.
Less than 24 hours after a case of pancreatitis sent the Blink-182 drummer to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher, a source tells PEOPLE, "Kourtney won't leave his side."
Kardashian, 43, was seen following close behind Barker, 46, as he entered the hospital on Tuesday. The photo of the pair was obtained by TMZ, who was first to report the news of Barker's hospitalization. (A rep for Barker had no comment, while a rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)
"Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were," the source told PEOPLE. "Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."
The source added, "He is getting the best care at Cedars though," noting that doctors are focusing on pain management and determining Barker's condition via a battery of tests and a modified diet.
RELATED: Alabama Barker Asks Followers to 'Please Send Your Prayers' as Dad Travis Is Reportedly Hospitalized
After Barker entered the hospital, his 16-year-old daughter Alabama sent a plea to her followers on social media, writing on her Instagram Story for them to "send your prayers" for her dad.
Across the country, 18-year-old son Landon performed his "Die in California" collaboration with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 32, at his Mainstream Sellout Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
PEOPLE editor Nigel Smith, who attended the concert, said Landon seemed "very emotional" after coming out on stage for a second song inspired by the recent death of his friend Cooper Noriega, a TikTok star who died at 19 on June 9. At one point, Landon shared an embrace with MGK, a family friend who attended Travis and Kardashian's May wedding in Italy.
"Landon came out during the song and seemed to be working out some demons," he said. "They hugged onstage during the performance, singing and shared an emotional moment at the end of the song before Landon walked off."
