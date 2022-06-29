Kourtney Kardashian 'Won't Leave' Travis Barker's Side in Hospital After Crippling Stomach Pain

"Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk," a source tells PEOPLE of the Blink-182 drummer's rush to the hospital accompanied by his newlywed wife

Kourtney Kardashian vowed last month to stay by Travis Barker in sickness and in health, and now the newlyweds are facing that test.

Less than 24 hours after a case of pancreatitis sent the Blink-182 drummer to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher, a source tells PEOPLE, "Kourtney won't leave his side."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian, 43, was seen following close behind Barker, 46, as he entered the hospital on Tuesday. The photo of the pair was obtained by TMZ, who was first to report the news of Barker's hospitalization. (A rep for Barker had no comment, while a rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

"Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were," the source told PEOPLE. "Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) Credit: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty

The source added, "He is getting the best care at Cedars though," noting that doctors are focusing on pain management and determining Barker's condition via a battery of tests and a modified diet.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 09: Drummer Travis Barker of Blink 182 performs on Day 1 during the 2019 Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 9, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage) Credit: Steve Jennings/WireImage

After Barker entered the hospital, his 16-year-old daughter Alabama sent a plea to her followers on social media, writing on her Instagram Story for them to "send your prayers" for her dad.

Across the country, 18-year-old son Landon performed his "Die in California" collaboration with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 32, at his Mainstream Sellout Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Travis Barker Alabama Barker, Travis Barker, and Landon Barker | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

PEOPLE editor Nigel Smith, who attended the concert, said Landon seemed "very emotional" after coming out on stage for a second song inspired by the recent death of his friend Cooper Noriega, a TikTok star who died at 19 on June 9. At one point, Landon shared an embrace with MGK, a family friend who attended Travis and Kardashian's May wedding in Italy.