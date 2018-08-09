Kourtney Kardashian 'Will Never Get Back' with Scott Disick, Source Says

Old flames don’t always die hard.

This week, PEOPLE confirmed that Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima had split — but don’t expect her to be rekindling any romance with her ex Scott Disick.

“This is not going to happen,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Kourtney will never get back with Scott.”

The exes — who ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015 — share sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5, and the source says Kardashian, 39, is pleased that Disick, 35, has been focused on fatherhood.

“She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids,” the source says. “She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it.”

As for how Kardashian is doing post-breakup?

“She doesn’t mind being single and is keeping busy,” the source says. “Her kids are always her number one priority, but expect to see Kourtney out more at night. She’s enjoying the summer in L.A. and doing great.”

Kardashian and Bendjima, 25, were going strong as recently as last month, when they took a romantic European vacation joined in part by her three kids. But on Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE the sudden split wasn’t all that amicable — not to mention the fact that the news broke as photos surfaced of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico.

“It didn’t end well,” the source said.

A second source told PEOPLE that the reality star and model had been having issues since returning from the trip.

“As soon as their long European vacation was over, they started having problems,” the source said. “Younes was in L.A. recently, and things were not great. He and Kourtney didn’t get along. They decided to take a break, but were not officially over. Now with the pictures of Younes in Mexico, they are definitely not getting back together.”

“Kourtney doesn’t play games. She seems okay with [the breakup],” the source added. “Younes was always supposed to be a rebound.”

Disick, meanwhile, has been dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie since last fall and briefly opened up about the relationship on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with Kardashians.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been with anybody other than Kourtney, so it’s definitely different, but it’s been a really good thing for me,” he said. “It’s a little bit different for me to talk about what’s going on now. Sometimes I feel guilty that I’ve moved on.”

“One part of me is really happy that I’m able to care about somebody again, but there always is some feeling in the back of me that feels guilty because I’m moving on from Kourtney,” he added.

Nevertheless, Disick said he was doing “amazing, for like, the first time in my life.”

“I think that Kourtney and I have been through a lot. It’s an ongoing struggle, but I think she’s doing well now and I’m happy for her,” he said. “I feel that I’m able to now live my life the way I should.”