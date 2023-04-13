Kourtney Kardashian Wed Travis Barker in California Partly Because Grandma MJ and His Dad Couldn't Go to Italy

The couple opened up about all three of their wedding ceremonies in their Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis special on Hulu

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 13, 2023 01:58 PM
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo: BACKGRID

Two of Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker's loved ones weren't able to attend their lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy, so the couple made sure to get married somewhere closer to home.

The couple — who first wed in a headline-making Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel on April 4, 2022 — said on their Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis wedding special on Hulu Thursday that family played a big part in their decision to have a second ceremony at a Santa Barbara courthouse.

Kourtney, 43, revealed that her grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, and Travis's father, Randy Barker, attended their courthouse ceremony, since they were unable to travel to their planned nuptials abroad.

"My grandma and your dad being there as the only people there because they couldn't fly to Italy," Kourtney said.

Travis, 47, chimed in, "That was as traditional as everybody else's wedding could've been. Everything, the car, convertible Cadillac, cans on the car, Santa Barbara was special."

Following the event, the couple shared a carousel of photos on their Instagram pages including black-and-white snaps of them as they walked hand-in-hand down the stairs of the courthouse and another shot posing beside Randy and Mary Jo.

Following the pair's courthouse ceremony on May 15, the couple was able to receive the legal documents they needed for their nuptials in Italy.

'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Hulu/YouTube

One week after saying "I do" in Santa Barbara, Kourtney and Travis wed once more in an elaborate ceremony in Portofino surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six children. Kourtney shares three kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. Travis — who was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002, shares stepdaughter Atiana, 24, and children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Shanna Moakler from their 2004–2008 marriage.

In their new special, the couple reminisced on their triple nuptials and debuted both "private and personal footage" from the ceremonies that are "full of beautiful moments."

The first teaser trailer for the special showed glimpses of Kourtney and Travis's weddings — as well as footage of the events leading up to the weekend-long Italian celebration.

"Can you believe we got married three times?" asked the Poosh mogul, as the Blink-182 drummer, responded, "It's like choosing a child. I can't pick the best one!"

Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis is now streaming on Hulu.

