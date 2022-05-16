A source tells PEOPLE that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "couldn't be happier" after legally marrying one another in a ceremony over the weekend

Kourtney Kardashian Was 'Beaming' at Travis Barker Wedding: 'She Feels Beyond Lucky,' Source Says

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are lucky in love.

Over the weekend, The Kardashians star, 43, got legally married to the Blink-182 drummer, 46, in Santa Barbara with a few close friends and family members in attendance following a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas on April 4.

Now, a source close to Kardashian tells PEOPLE more about the couple's nuptials, including how Kardashian and the rockstar "couldn't be happier."

"After they got married in Santa Barbara, they came back to L.A. to be with their kids," the insider says. "Kourtney was beaming. She feels beyond lucky to be Travis' wife."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

According to the source, Kardashian and Barker's decision to wed over the weekend doesn't mark the end of their wedding celebrations.

"They always planned to have a small ceremony just the two of them. They love Santa Barbara. Since they got engaged there, they were excited to get married there too," the insider notes. "They have a bigger wedding celebration coming up soon."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

"Kourtney's family, kids and friends will be there," the source continues of the pair's forthcoming nuptials, which are said to be taking place in Italy. "The same for Travis.' "

Adds the Kardashian source: "Everyone is excited to celebrate with them."

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. The pair had been dating for less than a year when the rocker got down on one knee. The moment was captured for The Kardashians on Hulu, and the celebration continued after with a surprise dinner for both their families.

Their previous commitment ceremony, which was not legally binding, took place after the 2022 Grammy Awards at around 2 a.m. local time at One Love Wedding Chapel, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated the ceremony. Kardashian and Barker did not obtain a marriage license, and the Poosh founder clarified a few days later that it wasn't a legal marriage.

The newlyweds have also been trying to have a baby, as chronicled on this season of The Kardashians.