Kourtney Kardashian has nothing but fond memories when she looks back on her spontaneous Las Vegas wedding ceremony with Travis Barker.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney, 43, reminisced about her unlicensed marriage ceremony with Travis, which took place at the One Love Wedding Chapel around 2 a.m. after the 2022 Grammy Awards in April.

Though she had positive memories of the evening, Kourtney revealed that she "blacked out" for most of it, and she even spent part of the night throwing up after drinking too much alcohol.

The Poosh founder first opened up about the ceremony after she was asked by a producer if she had gotten married and they missed it. "Well, guess what? I guess what happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas," she responded in a confessional. "I don't even know where to begin."

Kourtney then continued to share more about the night. "Vegas with Travis is really fun. He's like, 'It's the Grammys, and its our first Grammys together, let's make this the best night ever,'" she recalled.

After the pair found "the best vegan sushi dive restaurant in a strip mall," Kourtney said she and Travis, 46, began "looking up cute little chapels."

"We knew that Elvis had to marry us, he was the only one open at that hour," she said. "Nobody was around, it was [our] security, manager... but I blacked out, I actually don't remember though."

"I didn't even remember Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle," she continued. "I didn't remember I had a bouquet."

As she proceeded to show her friend Simon Huck photos and videos from the ceremony on her phone, Kourtney noted that she was "slurring" her words and that the Elvis Presley impersonator accidentally called her by her sister's name, Khloé.

"I lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we couldn't get up," she said of her and Travis' reaction to the name mishap.

In a confessional, Kourtney added: "I did throw up after, though, and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants and had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kebab."

"We did try to get a license but they wouldn't give us the certificate — it was 2 a.m.," she explained. "And I'm sure we could've got a license the next day, but what could be more fun than a night in Vegas? I am truly living my best life. Don't let anyone tell you any different!"

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Grammys. Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Though Kourtney had no regrets about the night, her mom Kris Jenner didn't feel the same way when discussing the ceremony with Kim Kardashian.

Later in the episode, Kris, 66, asked her daughter, "Can you believe that Kourtney and Travis got married in Vegas?"

"It's not real," Kim, 42, responded nonchalantly. "We've all done it once in our lives."

"Yours was real," Kris pointed out, referencing Kim's short-lived marriage to music producer Damon Thomas. (The former couple eloped in Las Vegas in 2000 when she was 19 and later divorced in 2004.)

"We've all done it?" Kris continued. "I haven't done it. Who's 'we all?'"

In a confessional, Kris added: "It would be so disappointing if Kourtney really got married in Vegas and I wasn't there, but I guess I'll get over it. I mean, been there, done that. Kim did it too. [Kourtney] didn't even tell me when she came home!"

After Kris asked once more about whether or not the marriage was real, Kim told her, "It's not real. I mean, it's fun. I think they would have [gotten legally married] if they got a permit."

In response, Kris noted, "She was drunk as a skunk! Laying on the floor, throwing up. Who wants to get married like that?" Kim then quipped back, "Who doesn't?"

PEOPLE confirmed in January 2021 that Kourtney and Travis — who were longtime friends — had begun dating, and they announced their engagement that October.

In April, following their Vegas ceremony, One Love Wedding Chapel's owner Marty Frierson told PEOPLE that the couple did "a lot" of "kissing and hugging" throughout their time there.

"They barely came up for air!" he said. "They just seemed totally in love."

After getting legally married last May in Santa Barbara, California, Kourtney and Travis celebrated with a big Italian wedding in Portofino. They have since been trying to have a baby together via IVF — a process they have been documenting on The Kardashians.

Last week, the pair marked the first anniversary of the day the Blink-182 drummer popped the question.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.