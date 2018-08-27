Kourtney Kardashian Warns Scott Disick Not to 'Disrespect' Ex Younes Bendjima

The Kardashian family feud raged on as the sisters disagreed about who should be invited to momager Kris Jenner‘s Christmas Eve party.

On Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, things were still tense between Kim and Khloé and eldest sibling Kourtney.

“We really haven’t resolved anything with Kourtney since the therapy sessions. We have so much more to hash out,” Kim told the camera, adding that she felt like they were all “walking on egg shells.”

Making things worse? Kourtney didn’t want Scott Disick, the father of her three children, invited to Kris’ annual blowout — because then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima would be there.

“He’s still part of our family,” Kris insisted.

“What about my dad?” Kendall Jenner interjected, referring to Caitlyn Jenner, who’d fallen out with Kris and the Kardashian girls following the publication of her explosive memoir.

“Nobody thats coming would even know how to respond to her,” Kris argued, adding that she has a friendly relationship with Scott and wanted him present.

“Oh, you didn’t have a relationship with my dad for 25 years?” Kendall asked angrily.

But Kim and Khloé were on Scott’s side.

“I don’t care that Kourtney has a boyfriend. I have a girlfriend. i don’t give a s—,” he told them later. (He’s been dating Sofia Richie since the fall.)

Meanwhile, Kourtney found an ally in Kendall.

“It should be Younes going to the party and Scott coming to Christmas morning,” Kendall said, adding that it “blew my mind” how her mom and sisters didn’t recognize that banning Caitlyn yet welcoming Scott was hypocritical.

“Why is Scott coming to the party more important than my feelings?” Kourtney asked, mentioning that she was considering taking her kids out of town for the holiday to avoid drama.

“That’s not okay,” Khloé said when Kendall relayed the news.

“Do you think that’s like a cry for help, a cry for attention? Is she the new Rob?” Kim asked.

Kourtney brought Kendall to an ice-skating trip with her kids, and they discussed the rift further.

“You have to spend Christmas with us,” Kendall said.

“I just don’t know if we’re going to get along if we’re all in the same place,” Kourtney replied. “The meanness and stuff, it’s not worth it.”

Luckily, Kendall convinced her to stick around Calabasas. “I think you guys should make up and not worry about it, because it’s the holidays,” she said

And when Kourtney realized she wanted her kids to be around their cousins and aunts, she agreed.

So, she decided to talk to Scott directly about her concerns.

“I heard through the grapevine you’re the one person who doesn’t want me to go,” he said.

“I think that our lives are changing,” she said. “If my boyfriend is going to the party, if you’re there, I just don’t want any disrespect. I’ve been feeling super anxious … but I don’t want the kids to not have their dad there.”

In the end, Scott and Younes both attended, and even Caitlyn was invited, though she skipped out on the festivities.

“Not sharing this whole experience with my family and my kids, it wouldn’t have felt right,” Kourtney concluded, adding that getting in the Christmas spirit helped her resolve her issues with her sisters.