Kourtney Kardashian Is All Smiles While Visiting Boyfriend Travis Barker at the Studio
A source previously told PEOPLE that Travis Barker has been crushing on Kourtney Kardashian "for a long time"
Kourtney Kardashian is spending some quality time with Travis Barker.
On Saturday, the 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a set of photographs that showed her visiting Barker, 45, in the studio.
In the images, Kardashian could be seen with a big smile on her face while sitting in the studio, which was lit up with an array of purple lights.
The Poosh founder captioned her post with a simple purple heart emoji. Barker also shared one of the photos on his Instagram Story alongside a black heart and drum emoji.
Earlier this month, Kardashian confirmed her romance with Barker on social media when she shared a photo of them holding hands.
The Blink-182 drummer went on to post the same image on his Instagram Story.
The duo previously hinted at their relationship — which a source confirmed to PEOPLE in January — when they celebrated Valentine's Day together.
A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker and Kardashian have spent time with each other's families in the months since they started dating.
"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," the source said. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."
Added a second source, "They are taking it slow."
Kardashian and ex Scott Disick co-parent their three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Barker shares children Atiana, 21, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.