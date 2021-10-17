Kourtney Kardashian Supports Travis Barker Ahead of SNL Set with Young Thug, Gunna, and Nate Ruess

Travis Barker played the drums during both of Young Thug's performances on Saturday Night Live

Sharing a carousel of shots of herself and her boyfriend in an SNL dressing room on Instagram, Kourtney captioned the post, "Live from New York" — a nod to the late-night comedy sketch series' iconic catchphrase.

In the set of photographs, the Poosh founder wore a green and black snakeskin top, which she paired with leather black pants, while the Blink-182 drummer appeared shirtless and sported black pants and a red beanie.

During Young Thug's musical set — which marked his SNL debut — the rapper, 30, brought out Gunna and Nate Ruess for a performance of "Love You More," their collaboration from Young Thug's new album Punk.

Young Thug also performed his newest single "Tick Tock" earlier in the episode hosted by Rami Malek as well. For both performances, Barker joined the musician onstage on the drums.

Kourtney's stop by SNL's Studio 8H came shortly after sister Kim Kardashian West hosted the show a week prior. During her time hosting, Kardashian West, 40, took part in various sketches, including one that poked fun at her older sister.

In a sketch titled "The People's Kourt," Kardashian West played a television judge version of Kourtney, complete with a cameo from family matriarch Kris Jenner and fellow sister Khloé Kardashian.

There, Khloé, 37, accused Kardashian West (played by Heidi Gardner) of stealing her makeup artist, while Kris, 65, sued daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Halsey played Kendall, 25, in the skit, while Melissa Villaseñor took on the role of a pregnant Kylie, 24. Mikey Day also appeared as Barker towards the end of the sketch.

After SNL aired, Kourtney shared a video of Kardashian West's skit on her Instagram Story. "Ahhhhh! This is everything! Kim Kardashian you killed SNL" she captioned the clip at the time.