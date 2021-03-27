Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went Instagram official last month

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wrap Their Arms Around Each Other During L.A. Outing

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still going strong.

The couple was spotted walking with their arms around each other Friday after enjoying lunch together in Los Angeles.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, went for an all-black look with a sweater, long pants and Doc Martens boots, while her musician beau donned Vans, black pants and a red graphic tee displaying the message "Don't Trust Anyone."

Their Friday lunch date came a week after the pair were seen having a romantic dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

Last month, Kardashian confirmed her romance with Barker, 45, on social media and shared a photo of them holding hands. At the time, the Blink-182 drummer posted the same image on his Instagram Story.

The couple previously hinted at their relationship — which a source confirmed to PEOPLE in January — when they celebrated Valentine's Day together. In honor of the February holiday, both shared matching photos of a crackling fireplace on their respective Instagram Stories.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker and Kardashian have spent time with each other's families in the months since they started dating, and that he had already gotten the stamp-of-approval from the Kardashian family.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," the source said in January. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004-2008.

Kardashian is also a mom of three and shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as daughter Penelope, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Kardashian and Disick, 37, ended their nine-year relationship in 2015.