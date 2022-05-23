Kylie Jenner Attends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding in Italy Without Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner attended the Italian nuptials while Travis Scott stayed behind in Los Angeles

Kylie Jenner celebrated Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love this weekend without Travis Scott.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder attended festivities surrounding Kardashian and Barker's wedding in Italy with the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, while the rapper stayed behind in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The night before the Italian nuptials, Jenner joined her famous family — including mom Kris and sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kendall to celebrate Kardashian and Barker at a pre-wedding dinner. Meanwhile, back in L.A., Scott attended Roc Nations Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith's 50th black-tie birthday party with JAY-Z.

Kylie Jenner Shares a Glimpse at the Food Stations at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Wedding. https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/. The placecards | Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner, 24, and Scott, 31, most recently attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with their daughter in Las Vegas where the rapper was performing.

The two stars were first linked in April 2017 when they attended Coachella. In February 2018, they welcomed Stormi.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner | Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

They are now also parents to a baby boy, whom they welcomed this past February. His name was originally Wolf but the Kylie Cosmetics Mogul later said they've changed it.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Announces She and Travis Scott Have Changed Baby Wolf's Name

"Kylie's such a good and nurturing mother," a source recently told PEOPLE. "She really is the best mom and is always hands-on and doing things herself for the baby and Stormi. She's super sweet with those kids."

Jenner and Scott's relationship has been on and off over the years. But at this stage, a source has said "there is a different energy between them" as they've gotten "very close" again.