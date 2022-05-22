Every Must-See Photo from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Glam Italian Wedding Weekend

That's amore for the Kardashian family as they celebrate Kourtney's marriage to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. See the gorgeous photos!

By Kate Hogan May 22, 2022 01:50 PM

Credit: NINO/GC Images

The wedding weekend begins! Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcome everyone to their Italian nuptials on Friday night with a chic dinner at Ristorante Puny in Portofino.

"You can feel all the love. Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis," a source told PEOPLE. "It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"

Credit: NINO/GC Images

Mother of the bride Kris Jenner — accompanied by Gui Siqueira — makes her grand entrance. 

Credit: NINO/GC Images

Also on hand: Kim Kardashian, keeping her blonde streak going.

Credit: NINO/GC Images

Khloé Kardashian stuns in a '90s Dolce & Gabbana creation for the welcome celebration.

Credit: NINO/GC Images

Devin Booker joins the family — and girlfriend Kendall Jenner — as the wedding festivities begin. 

Credit: NINO/GC Images

And youngest sis Kylie Jenner makes an entrance, too, with daughter Stormi (not pictured) in town with her.

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie also gives a peek inside the stunning dinner venue. 

Travis' daughters Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya hang on a boat with the bride- and groom-to-be.

Credit: Landon Barker/Instagram

Travis' son Landon Barker's Friday night look is coming up roses. 

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

On Saturday, the families step out again, this time for a pre-wedding lunch on the Italian riviera, at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso. Kourtney was also expected to receive a pre-nuptial blessing.

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney shares her own photos of her Saturday look, captioned, "here comes the ..."

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Kim is joined by daughter North West.

Credit: MEGA

And Kylie by daughter Stormi Webster.

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Khloé shares a shot from inside the picturesque event. 

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

And from outside, with the sea in the background, too.

Credit: Landon Barker/ Instagram

Landon and Atiana snap selfies inside the event.

Credit: Alabama Barker/ Instagram

Meanwhile, Alabama shares photos of the sights. 

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

The family is spending much of the weekend aboard yachts, and Khloé takes the helm on hers.

Credit: MEGA

Kendall takes in the sights in a pretty floral creation by Dolce & Gabbana. 

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie has her Saturday lunch 'fit snapped by none other than Stormi!

Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

Kris shares snaps of all her weekend looks, starting with head-to-toe leopard print ... 

Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

... moving to a Portofino caftan ... 

Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

... and polka dots all over.

Credit: Shutterstock

Ahead of Sunday's wedding festivities, Kim makes her way into town by boat ...

Credit: Shutterstock

... for some gelato, of course!

On Sunday, Kourtney and Travis will marry at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in Portofino. Andrea Bocelli is also slated to perform. 

Credit: Mark Hoppus

Meanwhile, Barker's Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus and wife Skye Everly take in the sights of Portofino. 

Credit: Alabama Barker/Instagram

A sneak peek! Alabama posts a pic with Kourtney (in bridal white) ahead of the Sunday ceremony.

Credit: ATIANA DE LA HOYA/Instagram

And Atiana gives a sneak peek of her bridesmaid attire and dramatic red roses.

Credit: Alabama Barker/Instagram

Girls' selfie: Alabama snaps a mirror pic with Kourtney, Atiana and Penelope Disick. 

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Guests making their way to the venue include Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

And it's the groom! Travis dons a classic tux for the big moment.

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

A beaming Kris accompanies Kourtney down the aisle as the ceremony begins.

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney's short Dolce & Gabanna dress is covered by a dramatic white veil.

As reported by Vogue, Kardashian's veil features a depiction of the Virgin Mary, based on the religious iconography Barker has inked on the top of this head. The words ​​"family loyalty respect" are stitched underneath the religious motif, mirroring Barker's tattoo. The design also features hand-embroidered flowers inspired by the gardens of Portofino.

Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

The newlyweds share a pic from the ceremony with the caption, "happily ever after."

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie gives fans a glimpse at the wedding food, which includes fill-your-own cannoli.

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Also on the menu: fresh pasta and sauces.

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

A peek at the programs, courtesy Kylie and Stormi.

Credit: Alabama Barker Instagram

Alabama's glimpses inside the reception include a sweet smooch from Mr. to Mrs. (and a look at their outfit changes).

Credit: Alabama Barker Instagram

And a look at the newlyweds' cute new threads. 

Credit: Alabama Barker Instagram

Peace out, Barkers!

By Kate Hogan