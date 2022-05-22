Every Must-See Photo from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Glam Italian Wedding Weekend
That's amore for the Kardashian family as they celebrate Kourtney's marriage to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. See the gorgeous photos!
The wedding weekend begins! Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcome everyone to their Italian nuptials on Friday night with a chic dinner at Ristorante Puny in Portofino.
"You can feel all the love. Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis," a source told PEOPLE. "It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"
Mother of the bride Kris Jenner — accompanied by Gui Siqueira — makes her grand entrance.
Also on hand: Kim Kardashian, keeping her blonde streak going.
Khloé Kardashian stuns in a '90s Dolce & Gabbana creation for the welcome celebration.
Devin Booker joins the family — and girlfriend Kendall Jenner — as the wedding festivities begin.
And youngest sis Kylie Jenner makes an entrance, too, with daughter Stormi (not pictured) in town with her.
Kylie also gives a peek inside the stunning dinner venue.
Travis' daughters Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya hang on a boat with the bride- and groom-to-be.
Travis' son Landon Barker's Friday night look is coming up roses.
On Saturday, the families step out again, this time for a pre-wedding lunch on the Italian riviera, at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso. Kourtney was also expected to receive a pre-nuptial blessing.
Kourtney shares her own photos of her Saturday look, captioned, "here comes the ..."
Kim is joined by daughter North West.
And Kylie by daughter Stormi Webster.
Khloé shares a shot from inside the picturesque event.
And from outside, with the sea in the background, too.
Landon and Atiana snap selfies inside the event.
Meanwhile, Alabama shares photos of the sights.
The family is spending much of the weekend aboard yachts, and Khloé takes the helm on hers.
Kendall takes in the sights in a pretty floral creation by Dolce & Gabbana.
Kylie has her Saturday lunch 'fit snapped by none other than Stormi!
Kris shares snaps of all her weekend looks, starting with head-to-toe leopard print ...
... moving to a Portofino caftan ...
... and polka dots all over.
Ahead of Sunday's wedding festivities, Kim makes her way into town by boat ...
... for some gelato, of course!
On Sunday, Kourtney and Travis will marry at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in Portofino. Andrea Bocelli is also slated to perform.
Meanwhile, Barker's Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus and wife Skye Everly take in the sights of Portofino.
A sneak peek! Alabama posts a pic with Kourtney (in bridal white) ahead of the Sunday ceremony.
And Atiana gives a sneak peek of her bridesmaid attire and dramatic red roses.
Girls' selfie: Alabama snaps a mirror pic with Kourtney, Atiana and Penelope Disick.
Guests making their way to the venue include Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.
And it's the groom! Travis dons a classic tux for the big moment.
A beaming Kris accompanies Kourtney down the aisle as the ceremony begins.
Kourtney's short Dolce & Gabanna dress is covered by a dramatic white veil.
As reported by Vogue, Kardashian's veil features a depiction of the Virgin Mary, based on the religious iconography Barker has inked on the top of this head. The words "family loyalty respect" are stitched underneath the religious motif, mirroring Barker's tattoo. The design also features hand-embroidered flowers inspired by the gardens of Portofino.
The newlyweds share a pic from the ceremony with the caption, "happily ever after."
Kylie gives fans a glimpse at the wedding food, which includes fill-your-own cannoli.
Also on the menu: fresh pasta and sauces.
A peek at the programs, courtesy Kylie and Stormi.
Alabama's glimpses inside the reception include a sweet smooch from Mr. to Mrs. (and a look at their outfit changes).
And a look at the newlyweds' cute new threads.
Peace out, Barkers!