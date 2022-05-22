Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Daughters Are the Sweetest Bridesmaids at Italy Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's daughters played a special part in the couple's nuptials.
At the pair's wedding in Italy on Sunday, the Poosh founder was supported by her 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick and stepdaughters Alabama Barker, 16, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23.
In a photo uploaded (and later deleted) to Alabama's Instagram Story, Kardashian, 43, posed for a photo with the three girls, who all wore coordinating light dresses.
Disick's dress had puffy sleeves and a flowing skirt, ruffled skirt. Alabama and De La Hoya's gowns were structured with a fitted bodice, ruched skirt, and off-the-shoulder ruffled sleeves.
All three bridal party looks were adorned with embroidered red poppies. Barker and Disick even wore a real poppy in their hair.
De La Hoya shared a selfie in her outfit, too, while holding a bouquet of roses.
Alabama is Travis's biological child. He continues to have a close relationship with De La Hoya — whom his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler shares with Oscar De La Hoya. Travis, 46, also has a son, Landon Barker, 18, while Kardashian has two sons, Reign Disick, 7, and Mason Disick, 12.
The wedding ceremony took place at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana on Sunday. The reception continued later in the evening at Castello Brown, a historic mansion in the hills of Portofino, Italy.
Legendary opera tenor Andrea Bocelli was on hand to perform, PEOPLE exclusively revealed. Kardashian's sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner were all on hand as well, as was family matriarch Kris Jenner.
Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and father of her children, was not at the event.
Kourtney and Travis got engaged on their one-year anniversary in October 2021. On April 4, the pair had a "practice wedding" held in Las Vegas. It was later confirmed that this ceremony was not, in fact, legally binding.
Before jetting off to Italy this week, the couple got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on May 15. Travis' father, Randy, and Kourtney's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, were in attendance.
Alongside several black-and-white photos from the intimate occasion, Kourtney wrote: "Till death do us part."
The newlyweds are also planning a reception in Los Angeles once they return from Italy.