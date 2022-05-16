Over the weekend, the couple wed in Santa Barbara with a few family members in attendance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding: Who Was — and Wasn't — There?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a super small guest list for their weekend nuptials.

After a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas on April 4, The Kardashians star, 43, got legally married to the Blink-182 drummer, 46, in Santa Barbara on Sunday.

As shown in photos obtained by TMZ, Travis' father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, were in attendance for the small wedding celebration at the courthouse.

The couple, who were also joined by several bodyguards, celebrated later with Travis' daughter Alabama.

The 16-year-old, whom Barker shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, went live on her Instagram Story to document the moment and revealed that her dad was very affectionate with his new bride and even carried her through the door of the house, according to Page Six.

"Wow, you guys are really dressed up," Alabama said in the Instagram Video, per US Weekly. "Yes, they did get married today."

Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty

Barker's other kids — son Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, whom Moakler shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya — did not appear to be in attendance for the wedding.

Despite Kourtney's kids getting upset that they weren't included in her engagement, as chronicled on this season of The Kardashians, it appears her sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, were also not present for Sunday's ceremony.

Instead, the trio were seen spending time with their dad, Scott Disick. The Talentless founder, 38, posted several snaps to his Instagram feed and story on Sunday, showing him enjoying a day by the pool and in the family's backyard with his three kids.

As fans know, Kylie was in Las Vegas for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where she hit the red carpet with Travis Scott, who performed at the show, and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

It remains unclear where Kendall, Kim, Khloé and Kris were during Sunday's ceremony.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. The pair had been dating for less than a year when the rocker got down on one knee. The moment was captured for The Kardashians on Hulu, and the celebration continued after with a surprise dinner for both their families.

Their previous commitment ceremony, which was not legally binding, took place after the 2022 Grammy Awards at around 2 a.m. local time at One Love Wedding Chapel, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated the ceremony. Kourtney and Travis did not obtain a marriage license, and the Poosh founder clarified a few days later that it wasn't a legal marriage.

Following Sunday's ceremony, a source close to Kourtney told PEOPLE that the couple "couldn't be happier" to be husband and wife.

"After they got married in Santa Barbara, they came back to L.A. to be with their kids," the insider said. "Kourtney was beaming. She feels beyond lucky to be Travis' wife."

According to the source, Kourtney and Travis now intend to have a larger wedding celebration, which is said to be taking place in Italy.

"They always planned to have a small ceremony just the two of them. They love Santa Barbara. Since they got engaged there, they were excited to get married there too," the insider noted. "They have a bigger wedding celebration coming up soon."