Andrea Bocelli to Perform at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding music will be unforgettable.

Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo will perform at the couple's nuptials in Italy on Sunday night, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. Andrea be attending the wedding with his wife, Veronica Berti.

According to a source close to the wedding, Bocelli and Matteo will sing "I Found My Love in Portofino," "Can't Help Falling in Love" and their 2018 single "Fall on Me."

"Domenico Dolce called us last week and asked if we could create a unique surprise for his friends Kourtney and Travis, and all the Kardashian family," Bocelli and Matteo told PEOPLE in a joint statement. "Portofino is in everyone's heart and we replied positively to such a lovely moment in their life. We wish them all the best for their future together."

Bocelli, 63, is an Italian opera tenor who is best known for the depth and emotion of his music. He's gearing up for a European tour with his next show on May 27 in Mannheim, Germany.

The Kardashian-Barker wedding is set to take place at L'Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy. The reception will be held at Castello Brown, a 16th century castle in the seaside town.

The pre-wedding celebrations have already taken over the Italian Riviera.

Kourtney, 43, and Barker, 46, have been spotted at a few Italian locations with family and friends. On Saturday, the guests attended a pre-wedding lunch in San Fruttuoso, Italy, with the bride and groom. Kourtney wearing a black veil and a black minidress with a Virgin Mary emblem.

Kourtney and Barker were engaged in October. They've already been "married" twice — once in a "practice wedding" and once legally to prepare for the Italian ceremony.

The first was a spontaneous night at a Las Vegas chapel in April, which saw Kourtney and Travis "wed" by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Last week, Kourtney and Barker officially tied the knot at a California courthouse — this time with a marriage license.

The Poosh founder shared black and white snaps of the occasion — including the pair in a convertible with a "Just Married" sign on the bumper — on Instagram with the caption "Till death do us part."