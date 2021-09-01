Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Visit Paris After Scott Disick, Younes Bendjima DMs Drama

Kourtney Kardashian's exes Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima allegedly talked about her PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker in leaked DMs

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, Italy Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gondola ride in Venice, Italy - 30 Aug 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing their international getaway.

After spending some time in Italy, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and Blink-182 drummer jetted to Paris, where they documented their latest romantic adventure together. Kardashian, 41, shared a look at the Place Vendôme at midnight on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

She then posted pictures from the duo's hotel room, which featured an elaborate breakfast set-up. She also posted several photos from their fun-filled day at Disneyland Paris.

Kardashian and Barker, 45, recently traveled from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Italy, where they enjoyed a romantic boat ride and attended the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Venice.

Traveling internationally is a big deal for Barker, as he hadn't been on a plane since surviving a deadly plane crash 13 years prior. Ahead of the pair's travels, the Blink-182 drummer posted a photo of the couple kissing while in front of a plane and wrote: "With you, anything is possible."

"Anything and everything with you," Kardashian commented beneath the post, adding a black heart emoji.

The latest stop on their PDA-packed vacation comes after Kardashian's former boyfriend Younes Bendjima leaked his alleged DMs with her ex Scott Disick, who appeared to insult the couple's affection for one another.

"Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this," Disick, 38, wrote in the alleged exchange alongside a pic of the couple kissing. "In the middle of Italy."

Bendjima allegedly responded: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. P.S. I ain't your bro."

The Algerian model shaded Disick further in a note he added to the screenshot. "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately," he said.

Bendjima additionally addressed his alleged DMs from the Talentless creator in a second Instagram Story. "Couldn't miss this one," he began.

"He [had] been playing around for too long, [I'm too] tired to stay quiet and be the nice guy," Bendjima continued. "Back to work now. 10 km."

Though Kardashian has yet to respond to the drama, Barker appeared to react to the DMs scandal by sharing a photo of a man laughing on his Instagram Story.

Kardashian and Bendjima, 28, called it quits in August 2018 after more than a year of dating. They briefly reconciled in 2019 before eventually splitting for good.

Appearing to address their former romance on KUWTK's final season, Kardashian agreed that an unnamed ex could be "a little negative" for her and that they still text her "every once in a while."

Disick — who is currently dating Amelia Gray Hamlin — dated Kardashian on and off for nine years until their 2015 split. They share sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.

PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian's relationship with the Blink-182 drummer in January. A source later revealed in April that Disick was " struggling" with Kardashian and Barker's romance.