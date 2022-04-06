Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's 'Last-Minute' Vegas Ceremony Was 'His Idea': Source

"The wedding was a cute last-minute celebration of their love," a source tells PEOPLE

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's recent Vegas chapel ceremony was entirely spontaneous.

The couple's outing to One Love Wedding Chapel after Sunday's Grammy Awards was to celebrate their romance, a source tells PEOPLE.

"They had a great time in Las Vegas. The wedding was a cute last-minute celebration of their love. It wasn't planned and they didn't have a marriage license," the source says.

"It was Travis' idea and Kourtney was excited. They are planning a small wedding for later this year. This was a fun practice run," the source adds.

A rep for Barker did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 42, shared photos of their intimate ceremony on Instagram. In the caption, she confirmed that she and Barker did not get legally married.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," the mom of three wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker Credit: Clemente Ruiz

Following the news of Kardashian and Barker's Vegas ceremony, chapel owner Marty Frierson told PEOPLE, "There was a lot of kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air! They just seemed totally in love."

Kardashian's family, for the most part, has not yet commented on the Poosh founder's Vegas ceremony though sister Kim Kardashian did leave a series of church emojis on Kourtney's Instagram post Wednesday.

Family friend Paris Hilton also commented, "Aw, 🥰 So happy for you two! So perfect together!"