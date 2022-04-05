One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson tells PEOPLE exclusively that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did "a lot" of "kissing and hugging" during their private Las Vegas wedding ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Were 'Totally in Love' at Wedding: 'Barely Came Up for Air'

The newlyweds privately tied the knot after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards together in Las Vegas, PEOPLE has confirmed. The surprise gathering occurred at 1:45 a.m. on Monday at One Love Wedding Chapel. It is currently unclear if Kardashian and Barker obtained a marriage license before the ceremony.

Chapel owner Marty Frierson tells PEOPLE exclusively that Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, were very affectionate throughout their ceremony.

"There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!" he says. "They just seemed totally in love."

Per Frierson, the intimate occasion was attended by four people in total.

"They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle," he continues. "I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."

The couple had called One Love Wedding Chapel at midnight and asked if the venue was open. "I didn't know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there," says Frierson.

"They paid and they requested [an] Elvis Presley [impersonator] — that was mandatory," he continues. "I called back 5 minutes later and was like, 'I got an Elvis.' And there they were."

For the couple, Frierson says it was "very important to them" to have "the Vegas experience."

He also confirms that the ceremony was rather quick, taking about half an hour to complete.

"They had a good time," he adds. "They just romanced and got married. Elvis performed the ceremony. They showed a lot love and had a lot of fun."

PEOPLE broke Kardashian and Barker's relationship news in January 2021, reporting that the pair had "been dating for about a month or two" and had "been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic." The couple continued to show love and affection for one another across social media after making their love Instagram official that February.

That October, Barker proposed to Kardashian in Montecito, Calif., at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel with a diamond ring designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the proposal location is one of the couple's "favorite" spots.

Kardashian shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, but he's also remained close to 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana, whom the 47-year-old model shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.