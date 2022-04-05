Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Most Tongue-Tied PDA Photos

If Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend an event and don't touch tongues, did the event even happen? The couple — who said "I do" in Las Vegas on April 4, 2022 — give a whole new meaning to the phrase tongue-tied! 

By Andrea Wurzburger April 05, 2022 01:26 PM

1 of 6

These Two Really C-lick (Get It?)

Credit: UFC Europe/Twitter

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashianwho are no strangers to some PDAmade out for the cameras in July 2021, showing their affection while attending the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas. It wouldn't be the last time that the two got a little tongue-tied. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

How Touching

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/getty

Kardashian and Barker made sure that their their red carpet debut as a couple was one we wouldn't soon forget. While posing for photos at the 2021 MTV VMAs, the pair — who became Instagram official in February of that year — made out and struck their favorite pose: the tongue touch. 

3 of 6

And the Oscar for Most Likely to Make Out on the Red Carpet Goes to ...

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

We know what you're thinking: Certainly they didn't touch tongues at the Oscars! Dear reader, they did! They did touch tongues at the 2022 Oscars

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

Tongue-Tied

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

And again on the Grammys red carpet, of course.

Advertisement

5 of 6

It's In His Kiss

Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

They didn't stop at the red carpet, either. These two lovebirds made out for the cameras inside the award show, too, where she spent most of the ceremony perched on his lap. 

6 of 6

Tongue-Tying the Knot

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Perhaps this very public make-out sesh was a sign of things to come because, shortly after Barker performed at the Grammys, he and Kardashian made use of one of the many wedding chapels in Las Vegas and said "I do." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger