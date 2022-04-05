Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Most Tongue-Tied PDA Photos
If Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend an event and don't touch tongues, did the event even happen? The couple — who said "I do" in Las Vegas on April 4, 2022 — give a whole new meaning to the phrase tongue-tied!
These Two Really C-lick (Get It?)
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian — who are no strangers to some PDA — made out for the cameras in July 2021, showing their affection while attending the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas. It wouldn't be the last time that the two got a little tongue-tied.
How Touching
Kardashian and Barker made sure that their their red carpet debut as a couple was one we wouldn't soon forget. While posing for photos at the 2021 MTV VMAs, the pair — who became Instagram official in February of that year — made out and struck their favorite pose: the tongue touch.
And the Oscar for Most Likely to Make Out on the Red Carpet Goes to ...
We know what you're thinking: Certainly they didn't touch tongues at the Oscars! Dear reader, they did! They did touch tongues at the 2022 Oscars.
Tongue-Tied
And again on the Grammys red carpet, of course.
It's In His Kiss
They didn't stop at the red carpet, either. These two lovebirds made out for the cameras inside the award show, too, where she spent most of the ceremony perched on his lap.
Tongue-Tying the Knot
Perhaps this very public make-out sesh was a sign of things to come because, shortly after Barker performed at the Grammys, he and Kardashian made use of one of the many wedding chapels in Las Vegas and said "I do."