Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Romantic Wedding Photos: 'Till Death Do Us Part'

After a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas on April 4, The Kardashians star, 43, got legally married to the Blink-182 drummer, 46, in Santa Barbara on Sunday.

On Monday, Kardashian and Barker both shared a carousel of photos on their respective Instagram pages, featuring black-and-white snaps from their nuptials.

Kardashian's post featured eight photos, including one of the couple walking hand-in-hand down the stairs of the courthouse and another of them standing beside Travis' father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.

Other snaps showed the couple wearing their wedding attire as they shared a kiss in their convertible, which had a "Just Married" sign hanging from the bumper, and posing in the front seat of the car.

Barker's post also featured a photo of the newlyweds getting intimate on the hood of their vehicle.

In a sweet nod to their union, the couple opted for matching captions that read, "Till death do us part."

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. The pair had been dating for less than a year when the rocker got down on one knee. The moment was captured for The Kardashians on Hulu, and the celebration continued after with a surprise dinner for both their families.

Their previous commitment ceremony, which was not legally binding, took place after the 2022 Grammy Awards at around 2 a.m. local time at One Love Wedding Chapel, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated the ceremony. Kourtney and Travis did not obtain a marriage license, and the Poosh founder clarified a few days later that it wasn't a legal marriage.

On Sunday, the reality TV star and the drummer legally made things official, legally tying the knot in Santa Barbara with a few close friends and family members in attendance.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told PEOPLE. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

kourtney kardashian, travis barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Another source close to Kourtney later told PEOPLE that the couple "couldn't be happier" to be husband and wife.

"After they got married in Santa Barbara, they came back to L.A. to be with their kids," the insider said. "Kourtney was beaming. She feels beyond lucky to be Travis' wife."

"They always planned to have a small ceremony just the two of them. They love Santa Barbara. Since they got engaged there, they were excited to get married there too," the insider noted. "They have a bigger wedding celebration coming up soon."