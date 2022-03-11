"I definitely hold my relationship really close," Kourtney Kardashian said of filming her romance with fiancé Travis Barker on her family's new Hulu reality series The Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian Says Travis Barker Romance Will Not Be Her Main Storyline in New Hulu Series

Kourtney Kardashian is learning from her past.

Although the Poosh founder, 42, will share some of her and fiancé Travis Barker's relationship on her family's new flagship Hulu reality series The Kardashians, she revealed to Variety that their romance won't be her main storyline.

"I definitely hold my relationship really close. It's so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I've learned a lot of lessons," Kardashian said. "There is a lot of us on there, and we've had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we're together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life."

She noted that the Blink-182 drummer, 46, didn't have any reservations about being on camera "as long as we're happy with it."

"He obviously has a full-time job and a full career, so it's not his thing, but I think he's happy to, and we have had so much fun while we've been filming certain things that we're doing, so I'll just invite the producers to come along," Kardashian added.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum previously told Bustle that the family's original E! reality show, which ended its 20-season run last year "became a really toxic environment at the end for me," adding: "I think it was in a time when I maybe felt more insecure or not in the greatest relationships."

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October when he popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California. PEOPLE previously confirmed their relationship in January 2020.

"She's over the moon," a source told PEOPLE in December of the romance. "They're almost like high school sweethearts all over again. Neither of them ever thought they'd fall in love like this again."

The source added that Kardashian loves the way Barker treats her kids. "He's so sweet and loving towards her and her children," they said. "Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well."