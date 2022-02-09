Kourtney Kardashian spent time with Travis Barker and his kids on Tuesday night

Kourtney Kardashian and Her 'Ride or Die' Travis Barker Enjoy Nighttime Drive in His Ford Bronco

Kourtney Kardashian is riding in style.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum took a romantic nighttime drive with her fiancé Travis Barker on Tuesday — and naturally, she documented their adventure together on social media. Kardashian, 42, shared a handful of photos from their evening joyride in a Ford Bronco.

"ride or die," she captioned the post.

Travis responded in his own comment that echoed her sentiments. "You are my ride or die forever," he wrote.

Among the photos, Kardashian is seen sitting shotgun while Barker, 46, takes the wheel. In one shot, the car's illuminated ceiling fills the background of Kardashian's selfie, while another shows Barker with his eyes on the road.

Later in the night, the couple caught up with Barker's children — Alabama Barker, 16, and Landon Barker, 18, as well as Barker's 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya — for dinner in Los Angeles. Kardashian's eldest son, Mason, was also in attendance.

In a video posted to Alabama's social media, the couple is seen with their arms around each other as they are served an elaborate dessert.

The couple got engaged last October, 10 months after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship that January.

Since the start of their relationship, Kardashian and Barker have not been shy about sharing their love for each other on social media.

Last month, Barker shared a PDA-packed photo of the two sharing a kiss with the caption, "I Would Die 4 U," referencing the song from Prince's 1984 album Purple Rain.

Kardashian responded to his caption in the comments, writing, "You, I would die for you."

In late December, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Barker were "madly in love" with each other and loved to "spend all their time together."

"She's over the moon," the insider explained. "They're almost like high school sweethearts all over again. Neither of them ever thought they'd fall in love like this again."

In addition to their personal connection, the source said Kardashian appreciated the connection Barker had built with her three children.