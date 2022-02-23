The video shows an extravagant punk, Disney-themed wedding between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker React to Parody Video About Their 'Fairytale Wedding'

The "Pop Princess of Punk" is dreaming about her wedding day.

Kourtney Kardashian responded to a satire video about her upcoming "fairytale wedding" to Travis Barker and seemed to enjoy the grand ideas within it. The video, uploaded to Instagram by comedian Benny Drama on Tuesday, shows him portraying a handful of the Kardashian family members as they get ready for Kourtney's special day.

First up is mom Kris Jenner. "Kourtney, the pop princess of punk, is getting married and we couldn't be more excited," Drama says, acting as the matriarch.

In Drama's vision, Kourtney's dream wedding takes place at Disneyworld, with "friend on contract/flower girl" Addison Rae dressed as Tinkerbell. Barker also had a unique wedding day outfit of his own, dressing as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Kourtney's vows in the imaginary wedding are short and sweet. "Baby, I love you. I just, literally, do."

There are plenty of other hilarious moments in the wedding tease, including an unexpected appearance from estranged friend Larsa Pippen, and sister Khloé Kardashian diffusing the tense moment with a "Pinterest quote." It all ends with an objection from Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick.

So, what does Kourtney think of the comical piece?

"This makes me emotional 😭🤣❤️," the POOSH founder commented on the video.

And Barker seemed to be a fan as well. "Lmaoooo 🏌️‍♀️☄️" he wrote, with a golf emoji and a meteor emoji.

PEOPLE confirmed that Barker and Kardashian were dating in Jan. 2021. The couple confirmed their romance on Instagram the following month.

Then, in Oct. 2021, Barker proposed to Kardashian on the beach in Montecito, California — a place near and dear to the couple's hearts. The proposal will be featured in the new Hulu show The Kardashians, which will air on April 14.

The romantic proposal was teased in the first trailer for the new Hulu series earlier this week, with Kris gushing over the couple after the big moment.