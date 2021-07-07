The video, which showed the couple playing the popular duet on the piano, was posted by Travis Barker's 15-year-old daughter Alabama

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Play 'Heart and Soul' on the Piano Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are making sweet music together.

On Tuesday, Barker's 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, shared a video to her Instagram Story of the couple showing off their musical prowess by performing "Heart and Soul" together.

In the clip, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, is seated next to the Blink-182 drummer, 45, as they played the popular duet on a grand piano.

"This is what I come home to 🥺," Alabama wrote in the caption.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Alabama Barker/Instagram

The sweet post comes just days after Kardashian and Barker took a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on the Fourth of July, with Alabama and Barker's son Landon, 17. (Barker shares both kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

In one of the shots posted to Barker's Instagram Story, the rocker gave his girlfriend a kiss on the head while the pair and his kids stood in front of a group of stormtroopers. Kardashian's youngest son Reign, 6, (whom she shares with ex Scott Disick) was also at the amusement park.

A day later, Kardashian posted two photos of herself in a colorful patchwork bikini that were taken by Alabama.

"I take the best pictures♥️🥰," Alabama wrote in the comments section, to which the Poosh founder replied, "oh yes you do 📸 ❤️."

