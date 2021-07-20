Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been linked since January

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Her First 'Ever' Ping Pong Game Win Against Boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating a major victory in her relationship with Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, shared on her Instagram Story that she beat Barker for the first time ever in a ping pong match on Monday.

"First time I've ever beat @travisbarker or anyone actually, and in heels," the Poosh creator wrote.

Kardashian's game with Barker, 45, comes after the pair enjoyed time together over the weekend.

Simply captioning her most recent Instagram post as "weekend," Kardashian shared multiple photos and videos, including them riding bikes and holding hands.

"You're my favorite," the Blink-182 rocker commented on the post.

Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

PEOPLE exclusively revealed in January that Kardashian and Barker are dating. The duo had "been friends for a long time" before their bond "turned romantic," a source said at the time.

After making their romance Instagram official in February, Kardashian and Barker have not shied away from showing their love for one another on social media or while out together. More recently, the pair were captured making out on-camera while attending the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas.

Kardashian and Barker's relationship has received praise from the businesswoman's mom, Kris Jenner.

"Isn't it great?" Jenner, 65, said during an On-Air With Ryan Seacrest appearance last month. "I know, it's the best."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen in attendance during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty