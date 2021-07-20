Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Her First 'Ever' Ping Pong Game Win Against Boyfriend Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been linked since January
Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating a major victory in her relationship with Travis Barker.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, shared on her Instagram Story that she beat Barker for the first time ever in a ping pong match on Monday.
"First time I've ever beat @travisbarker or anyone actually, and in heels," the Poosh creator wrote.
Kardashian's game with Barker, 45, comes after the pair enjoyed time together over the weekend.
Simply captioning her most recent Instagram post as "weekend," Kardashian shared multiple photos and videos, including them riding bikes and holding hands.
"You're my favorite," the Blink-182 rocker commented on the post.
PEOPLE exclusively revealed in January that Kardashian and Barker are dating. The duo had "been friends for a long time" before their bond "turned romantic," a source said at the time.
After making their romance Instagram official in February, Kardashian and Barker have not shied away from showing their love for one another on social media or while out together. More recently, the pair were captured making out on-camera while attending the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas.
Kardashian and Barker's relationship has received praise from the businesswoman's mom, Kris Jenner.
"Isn't it great?" Jenner, 65, said during an On-Air With Ryan Seacrest appearance last month. "I know, it's the best."
Kardashian shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick. The exes officially called it quits in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years.
Disick, 38, is now dating Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin; he made their relationship Instagram official in February.
Barker, for his part, was married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. The former couple co-parent son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. Moakler, who is currently dating model Matthew Rondeau, also shares daughter Atiana, 22, with ex Oscar De La Hoya.