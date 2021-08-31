Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Most Passionate PDA Moments

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — who made their relationship Insta official in February 2021 — have swiftly become the King and Kween of PDA

By Andrea Wurzburger
August 31, 2021 02:24 PM

1 of 13

Just Heavenly

Credit: kourtney kardashain/instagram

Even in the middle of a desert, these two lovebirds are dedicated to showing off their PDA. 

"Just Like Heaven," Kardashian captioned a photo of herself straddling Barker in a thong bathing suit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Love on Top

Credit: travis barker/instagram

Barker captioned his set of photos from the same getaway — including this one of the pair kissing on a wire bridge — "Anywhere with you." 

3 of 13

XOXO

Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

On April 18, 2021, Barker celebrated Kourtney's birthday with a handful of PDA-filled photos (and one very intimate video). 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Birthday Kisses

Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

He captioned the birthday post, "I F-----G LOVE YOU! 🖤 YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash." 

Advertisement

5 of 13

Loved Up

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In June 2021, Kourtney shared a series of photos of the pair making out in a recording studio.

6 of 13

Hang On

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Don't worry, they got another angle of the makeout session so that we didn't miss anything. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Tongue Tied

Credit: UFC Europe/Twitter

In July 2021, the pair attended the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas, where they treated the crowd to a steamy kiss.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

What Happens in Vegas

Credit: travis barker/instagram

We guess "what happens in Vegas" goes on Instagram! Kardashian shared photos of the pair getting cozy on their way to the big event (a.k.a. the site of their makeout). 

Advertisement

9 of 13

Flying High

Credit: travis barker / instagram

In August 2021, Travis flew on a plane for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash. He commemorated the milestone moment with an Instagram post, captioning a photo of the pair in front of Kylie Jenner's private jet, "With you anything is possible🖤."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

International Love

"Yummy," Kourtney captioned a photo of Travis getting handsy in Cabo San Lucas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Forget A-Boat It

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"That's Amore," Kourtney captioned a photo of the pair embracing on a boat in Italy in August 2021. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

La Bella Vita

Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

Apparently 'la bella vita' includes lots of PDA. Travis posted another photo of the pair locking lips on his Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Front Row Seat

Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

The couple attended the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Venice on Aug. 29, where Kourtney had the best seat in the house — her boyfriend's lap! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger