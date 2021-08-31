Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Most Passionate PDA Moments
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — who made their relationship Insta official in February 2021 — have swiftly become the King and Kween of PDA
Just Heavenly
Even in the middle of a desert, these two lovebirds are dedicated to showing off their PDA.
"Just Like Heaven," Kardashian captioned a photo of herself straddling Barker in a thong bathing suit.
Love on Top
Barker captioned his set of photos from the same getaway — including this one of the pair kissing on a wire bridge — "Anywhere with you."
XOXO
On April 18, 2021, Barker celebrated Kourtney's birthday with a handful of PDA-filled photos (and one very intimate video).
Birthday Kisses
He captioned the birthday post, "I F-----G LOVE YOU! 🖤 YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash."
Loved Up
In June 2021, Kourtney shared a series of photos of the pair making out in a recording studio.
Hang On
Don't worry, they got another angle of the makeout session so that we didn't miss anything.
Tongue Tied
In July 2021, the pair attended the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas, where they treated the crowd to a steamy kiss.
What Happens in Vegas
We guess "what happens in Vegas" goes on Instagram! Kardashian shared photos of the pair getting cozy on their way to the big event (a.k.a. the site of their makeout).
Flying High
In August 2021, Travis flew on a plane for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash. He commemorated the milestone moment with an Instagram post, captioning a photo of the pair in front of Kylie Jenner's private jet, "With you anything is possible🖤."
International Love
"Yummy," Kourtney captioned a photo of Travis getting handsy in Cabo San Lucas.
Forget A-Boat It
"That's Amore," Kourtney captioned a photo of the pair embracing on a boat in Italy in August 2021.
La Bella Vita
Apparently 'la bella vita' includes lots of PDA. Travis posted another photo of the pair locking lips on his Instagram.
Front Row Seat
The couple attended the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Venice on Aug. 29, where Kourtney had the best seat in the house — her boyfriend's lap!