Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA During Romantic Boat Trip: 'Anywhere with You'

Things are continuing to heat up for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

On Tuesday, Barker, 45, posted a steamy Instagram slideshow of his latest romantic getaway with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, at Utah's Amangiri resort.

In one photo, Kardashian can be seen relaxing on a boat with in a cheeky thong bikini. Another video shows the Poosh founder lounging on the deck with Barker's hand on her butt cheek.

"Anywhere with you," Barker wrote in the caption.

The drummer also shared highlights from a hiking excursion with Kardashian, during which the couple traversed over an iron suspension bridge hanging between a desert gorge.

"I love you," Barker says in a video of their hike, prompting a smile from Kardashian.

He ended the PDA-packed post with a shot of himself and Kardashian sharing a smooch on the bridge.

"I mean… @kourtneykardash 🔥," friend Veronique Vicari wrote in the comments section, to which Kardashian replied, "made for each other 🖤."

The post comes just a day after Kardashian shared a photo of herself passionately kissing Barker from the same trip. "Just Like Heaven," Kardashian captioned the shot on her Instagram.

In January, a source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE, saying at the time that the two have been "friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic."

The couple later made things Instagram official with a hand-holding picture over Valentine's Day weekend.

Since then, the two have been spending time with each other's families, with Kardashian enjoying a ski vacation with Barker's family earlier this month and the rocker heading to Palm Springs to spend time with the Kardashian-Jenner clan for Easter.

Last week, Barker rang in Kardashian's birthday with a massive floral arrangement before whisking her away to Laguna Beach for an intimate celebration.

"Travis often spoils her and he gave her the most amazing, beautiful flower arrangement for her birthday," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They are celebrating with her family today."