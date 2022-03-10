Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who got engaged in October 2021, haven't been afraid to show off their affection for each other

Kourtney Kardashian and Fiancé Travis Barker Make Out During Afternoon Beach Outing in California

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are packing on the PDA!

The couple, who got engaged last year, were spotted getting steamy with one another while enjoying a trip to Laguna Beach, California, earlier this week.

In one photograph from the afternoon outing, which was obtained by TMZ, Kardashian, 42, can be seen lying on her back in the sand as Barker, 46, positioned himself on top of her.

In another shot, the Poosh mogul, who wore a black one-piece bathing suit with jeans, is pictured sitting on top of the Blink 182 drummer and straddling him in the sand.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Kardashian and Barker were staying at the Montage Resort, and one family with kids — who were in close proximity to them — reportedly approached them about their make-out session.

travis barker and kourtney kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Getty

PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021 and they later made things Instagram official after Valentine's Day that year. In the months that followed, Kardashian and Barker weren't shy to share their love for each other on social media, often posting multiple photos of themselves kissing on the platform.

The rocker then proposed at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, Calif., in October 2021.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the pair are planning their wedding and know exactly what they want for their upcoming nuptials.

"They want a very small wedding," the insider told PEOPLE exclusively. "They don't want it to be a press frenzy. She wants it very private with closest friends and family."

The wedding will mark the first time Kardashian has made her way down the aisle. She shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with ex Scott Disick.

As for Barker, he was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with Moakler, 46.

Kardashian recently opened up about the intimate details of her relationship with Barker while chatting with Bustle for the publication's March cover story. There, the mother of three said that she and Barker previously took part in an Ayurvedic cleanse, which included a sex fast.

The cleanse, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "encourages certain lifestyle interventions and natural therapies to regain a balance between the body, mind, spirit, and the environment."

"Oh my God, it was crazy," Kardashian told Bustle of partaking in the fast, before noting, "But it actually it made everything better."