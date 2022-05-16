Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married: Source

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged in October 2021 after less than a year of dating

After a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas on April 4, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said "I do" on Sunday, per a PEOPLE source.

According to the insider, the reality TV star and the drummer got legally married in Santa Barbara with a few close friends and family members in attendance. TMZ was first to report the news.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," the source tells PEOPLE. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, got engaged in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. The pair had been dating for less than a year when the Blink-182 rocker got down on one knee. The moment was captured for The Kardashians on Hulu, and the celebration continued after with a surprise dinner for both their families.

Santa Barbara, CA - Kourtney Kardashian is a married woman and she just tied the knot with Travis Barker and this time, they're truly man and wife in the eyes of the law.

Their previous commitment ceremony, which was not legally binding, took place after the 2022 Grammy Awards at around 2 a.m. local time at One Love Wedding Chapel, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated the ceremony.

Kardashian and Barker did not obtain a marriage license, and Kourtney clarified a few days later that it wasn't a legal marriage.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she captioned a series of PDA-filled photos. "Practice makes perfect."

Kris Jenner, 66, said on May 9 she had been "sworn to secrecy" regarding her eldest daughter's wedding details.

She told PEOPLE, "If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!"

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Kardashian and Barker have also been trying to have a baby, as chronicled on this season of The Kardashians.