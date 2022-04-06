Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Have a License for Las Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker: 'Practice Makes Perfect'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a secret ceremony in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammys together

The Poosh founder, who went to the One Love Wedding Chapel early Monday morning after the 2022 Grammy Awards, addressed the couple's surprise chapel visit in a statement on Wednesday.

"Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," The Kardashians star wrote along with 10 photos from their chapel outing.

Kardashian and Barker went to the One Love Wedding Chapel for a private event that took place at 1:45 a.m. on Monday.

One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told PEOPLE the ceremony was about 30 minutes long, and admitted, "I didn't know who it was until they pulled up."

Frierson added, "I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were."

Frierson continued, "They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

TMZ was the first to report the news of Kardashian and Barker's chapel visit.

Barker proposed to the Poosh founder in October 2021 in Montecito, California, at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel. Barker presented Kardashian a massive oval-shaped diamond ring designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

PEOPLE first shared the news of Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021. At the time, the pair had "been dating for about a month or two."

While Kardashian and Barker had "been friends for a long time," their relationship later "turned romantic," PEOPLE previously reported.