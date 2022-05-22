Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married (Again!) in a Lavish Ceremony in Italy
Third time's a charm for newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker!
The Poosh founder married the Blink-182 drummer in an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22.
Kourtney, 43, wore a custom white corseted mini-dress with a long, dramatic veil and Travis, 46, donned a sleek black suit — both by Dolce & Gabbana.
The pair exchanged vows surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six total children: Kourtney's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Travis' son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.
A source close to the wedding tells PEOPLE exclusively that Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo were invited to perform. The musicians sang "I Found My Love in Portofino," "Can't Help Falling in Love" and their 2018 single "Fall on Me."
"It was an incredible moment and a very special performance," says the source.
Following the ceremony, Kourtney and Travis shared official wedding photos to Instagram, captioning their posts "happily ever after."
The lavish celebrations spanned the course of several days, starting with a dinner party at Ristorante Puny on Friday evening.
Saturday's festivities included a visit to the Abbey of San Fruttuoso for a special lunch. That evening, guests enjoyed dinner and dancing late into the night at Villa San Bartolomeo, part of the Dolce & Gabbana complex of properties which are all called L'Ulivetta.
On Sunday, the family enjoyed a relaxing morning and early afternoon — Kim Kardashian even took daughter North and Kourtney's daughter Penelope out for gelato — before getting glammed up for the big ceremony, which also took place on the L'Ulivetta grounds.
A reception followed at Castello Brown.
This is the third time Kourtney and Travis have tied the knot. The first time the couple sparked marriage rumors was on April 4 when they had a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The spontaneous exchange of vows included an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiant and took place in the middle of the night.
On May 15, the pair were legally wed at a California courthouse. A source told PEOPLE the wedding took place in preparation for their Italy nuptials — to make sure the wedding would be legal.
"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," the source said at the time. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."
Kourtney shared photos from their wedding day on Instagram — including her and Barker in a car with a "Just Married" sign — with the caption "Till death do us part."
Travis proposed to Kourtney in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. The romantic moment saw the couple standing in a heart made of roses and candles. The proposal and a celebratory dinner with family afterward were featured on Hulu series The Kardashians.
The blended family includes six children: Kourtney's three with ex Scott Disick and Travis' son and daughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He has also remained close to his stepdaughter Atiana, whom Moakler, 47, shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.