The reality star and the rocker tied the knot this weekend, for the third time, in Portofino, Italy

Kourtney Kardashian Adds New Last Name to Instagram Profile After Marrying Travis Barker in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian has made her new name Instagram official!

Following a weekend of wedding celebrations in Italy, the 43-year-old reality star added her married last name to her Instagram profile on Monday

While her handle remains @kourtneykardash, the name on her profile now reads Kourtney Kardashian Barker, followed by a red heart and flame emoji.

The Poosh founder married Travis Barker at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino on Sunday, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

A source told PEOPLE that The Kardashians star was on cloud nine during the whole wedding weekend and couldn't be more thrilled to be married to the Blink-182 drummer, 46.

"It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling," the insider said. "She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding."

Noting that Kardashian "is really the happiest she has ever been," the source adds: "Travis treats her like a queen. Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It's very cute."

Before the Instagram name change, the bride gave a glimpse of her new initials with a close-up of the corset she wore during the ceremony that reads "KKB."

For their special day, the bride wore a custom white corseted mini-dress with a long, dramatic veil, while the groom donned a sleek black suit. Both looks were by Dolce & Gabbana.

Kardashian and Barker exchanged vows in a stunning sunset ceremony surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six kids: Kardashian's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Barker's son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

The couple's weekend wedding marked the third time the pair have tied the knot.

The pair first sparked marriage rumors was on April 4, when they had a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The spontaneous exchange of vows included an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiant and took place in the middle of the night.