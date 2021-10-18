"It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret," a family friend tells PEOPLE

Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Ecstatic' to Marry Travis Barker: 'Would Also Love to Have a Baby,' Says Source

The Blink-182 drummer is officially keeping up with the Kardashians!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged with a romantic, beachside proposal on Sunday in Montecito, Calif. He popped the question at sunset surrounded by candles and roses in the shape of a heart.

"It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret. The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there," a family friend reveals to PEOPLE.

"Forever," Kardashian, 42, wrote on Instagram to confirm her engagement to Barker, 45.

"Kourtney is of course ecstatic. She can't wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him," the source adds.

This marks Kardashian's first engagement, though she shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 with ex Scott Disick.

Kim Kardashian West, Barker's son Landon, 17, and his daughter Alabama, 15, gave fans inside looks at the Rosewood Miramar celebrations on social media shortly after the proposal — including her gorgeous engagement ring. Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson were also in attendance.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Alabama Luella Barker/Instagram

"It was a very romantic beach proposal at sunset. Travis took Kourtney for a walk, and you could tell that she wasn't sure what was going on when she saw all the roses on the beach. Red and white roses were shaped into a heart. There were a lot of candles. They both looked very happy," another source tells PEOPLE of the couple.

In addition to Landon and Alabama, Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2008. He was also married to ex Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002.