A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that "no one" in Kourtney Kardashian's family "wants her to do a quickie Las Vegas wedding" with Travis Barker since they want to "be a part of it"

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'Don't Want a Big Wedding' But Her Family Wants to Be Involved

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a vision for their upcoming wedding.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Poosh founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, are leaning toward having a more intimate ceremony, rather than an extravagant affair.

"They don't want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends," the insider says. "Kourtney's family wants to be a part of it."

Since it's Kardashian's first marriage, a source says the Kardashian-Jenner bunch "wants to throw her a bridal shower, a bachelorette party and celebrate as much as possible."

"No one wants her to do a quickie Las Vegas wedding," the insider adds.

Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

PEOPLE was the first to confirm Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021. By that October, Barker had proposed to her with a diamond ring designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. The special moment occurred at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California.

Early last week, Kardashian and Barker visited One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas to get married by an Elvis Pressley impersonator. But it's since been confirmed that their ceremony wasn't legal since they didn't have a marriage license.

"Found these in my camera roll," Kardashian captioned a post filled with PDA-heavy photos from the occasion. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

travis barker, kourtney kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Frank Micelotta/Hulu/Shutterstock

Kardashian later said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that there "was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour," though she said the couple "thought" anything can be done within the region at all hours.

"That's what I thought. I'm like, are you guys lying? We asked five times. What do we have to do to make this happen?" she said. "It was 2 a.m. and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock.'"