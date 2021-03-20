Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Romantic Dinner Date in Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker began dating in January after years of friendship

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a night out together.

On Friday evening, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, enjoyed a romantic dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

For the outing, Kardashian sported a long, black peacoat and a white T-shirt with an array of NSFW phrases on it. The mother of three also wore a pair of black pants that featured see-through mesh material just above her knee.

Meanwhile, Barker kept things casual, wearing a white graphic tee under a brown bomber jacket that was covered in an array of pins on one side. The rocker also sported a pair of black skinny jeans and a matching black beanie, as well as a set of black and white sneakers.

Last month, Kardashian confirmed her romance with Barker on social media and shared a photo of them holding hands. At the time, the Blink-182 drummer posted the same image on his Instagram Story.

The couple previously hinted at their relationship — which a source confirmed to PEOPLE in January — when they celebrated Valentine's Day together in February.

At the time, they shared matching photos of a crackling fireplace on their respective Instagram Stories.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker and Kardashian have spent time with each other's families in the months since they started dating.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," the source said. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Added a second source, "They are taking it slow."

Kardashian and ex Scott Disick co-parent their three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.