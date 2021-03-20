Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Romantic Dinner Date in Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker began dating in January after years of friendship

By Nicholas Rice
March 20, 2021 12:45 PM
Credit: Photographer Group/MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a night out together.

On Friday evening, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, enjoyed a romantic dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

For the outing, Kardashian sported a long, black peacoat and a white T-shirt with an array of NSFW phrases on it. The mother of three also wore a pair of black pants that featured see-through mesh material just above her knee.

Meanwhile, Barker kept things casual, wearing a white graphic tee under a brown bomber jacket that was covered in an array of pins on one side. The rocker also sported a pair of black skinny jeans and a matching black beanie, as well as a set of black and white sneakers.

Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Last month, Kardashian confirmed her romance with Barker on social media and shared a photo of them holding hands. At the time, the Blink-182 drummer posted the same image on his Instagram Story.

The couple previously hinted at their relationship — which a source confirmed to PEOPLE in January — when they celebrated Valentine's Day together in February.

At the time, they shared matching photos of a crackling fireplace on their respective Instagram Stories.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker and Kardashian have spent time with each other's families in the months since they started dating.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," the source said. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Added a second source, "They are taking it slow."

Kardashian and ex Scott Disick co-parent their three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Barker, meanwhile, shares children Atiana, 21, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

