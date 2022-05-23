Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were treated to a performance of the Elvis Presley classic by Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo during their wedding reception in Italy on Sunday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Dance to 'Can't Help Falling in Love' at Italian Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showed off their moves at their Italian nuptials.

The couple tied the knot at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday surrounded by their closest friends and family.

During the reception — which was hosted at a nearby 16th-century castle, Castello Brown — Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, shared a sweet dance with one another to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," which was performed by Andrea Bocelli.

Kim Kardashian shared a video from the romantic moment on her Instagram Story. In the clip, Kourtney, dressed in a custom white corseted mini-dress with a matching shot veil, and Travis, outfitted in a sleek black suit — both by Dolce & Gabbana — danced behind Andrea, 63, and his son Matteo, who played piano.

As the Italian musician sang the infamous tune, Kourtney wrapped her arms around her new husband, the two swaying back and forth to the sound of backing instruments.

Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows in a stunning sunset ceremony surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six total children: Kourtney's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Travis' son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

According to a source, Andrea kicked off the reception with a performance of "I Found My Love in Portofino," which was followed by "cabaret-style acts orchestrated by Dolce & Gabbana."

"Domenico Dolce called us last week and asked if we could create a unique surprise for his friends Kourtney and Travis, and all the Kardashian family," Andrea and Matteo, 24, previously told PEOPLE in a joint statement. "Portofino is in everyone's heart and we replied positively to such a lovely moment in their life. We wish them all the best for their future together."

Added an insider of the performance between the father and son: "It was an incredible moment and a very special performance."

Travis proposed to Kourtney in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California.

The romantic moment saw the couple standing in a heart made of roses and candles. The proposal and a celebratory dinner with family afterward were featured on Hulu series The Kardashians.

Their Italian wedding is the third time Kourtney and Travis have tied the knot. The first time the couple sparked marriage rumors was on April 4 when they had a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The spontaneous exchange of vows included an Elvis impersonator as the officiant and took place in the middle of the night. "Can't Help Falling in Love" was also said to play there, too.

On May 15, the pair were legally wed at a California courthouse. A source told PEOPLE the wedding took place in preparation for their Italy nuptials — to make sure the wedding would be legal.

Kourtney and Travis' lavish wedding celebrations spanned the course of several days, starting with a dinner party at Ristorante Puny on Friday evening.

Saturday's festivities included a visit to the Abbey of San Fruttuoso for a special lunch. That evening, guests enjoyed dinner and dancing late into the night at Villa San Bartolomeo, part of the Dolce & Gabbana complex of properties.