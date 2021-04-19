Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Sweetest Photos Together
After years of friendship, the couple started dating in January 2021, making it Instagram official on Valentine's Day
Be Mine?
Though a source confirmed the couple's relationship to PEOPLE in January, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made it Instagram official on Valentine's Day weekend, with a photo of their hands intertwined.
Love Notes
One week later, Barker shared a love note he received from Kardashian on his Instagram Story.
"To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney," his lady love wrote.
Date Night
In March 2021, the pair stepped out in coordinating outfits for a romantic dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.
Stepping Out
They liked their dinner at Nobu so much that they went back the next night for another date!
Something Real
In early April 2021, The couple took a joint family ski trip with their respective kids. Barker shared a few highlights to his Instagram.
In one video, the pair cozied up by an outdoor fire pit, and in another, they sled down a slope on an inner tube.
"Real is rare 🖤," he captioned the sweet memories.
Family Trip
In another photo from the trip, the pair posed in snow gear with Barker's daughters, Alabama, 15 and Atiana, 22, and his son Landon, 17, before hitting the slopes.
A Tattooed Tribute
In April 2021, the rocker added some new ink to his impressive collection, but made sure to keep this one close to his heart.
Barker got Kardashian's name tattooed on his chest, with Kourtney sharing a photo of his ink on Instagram.
Some fans have speculated that a tattoo he gave himself in March 2021 may also be an ode to his girlfriend.
Public Displays of Affection
On Kardashian's 42nd birthday in April 2021, Barker shared a series of PDA-filled photos to his Instagram, captioning the slideshow, "I F-- LOVE YOU! 🖤YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash."
Kiss and Tell
A source told PEOPLE of the couple, "Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her. Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life."
XOXO
Along with the sweet tribute, Barker also gave Kardashian a massive floral arrangement, which not only impressed the eldest Kardashian, but her sister Kim as well, who said of the flowers on her Instagram Story, "This is so beautiful. I've never seen anything like this."
A source told PEOPLE of the couple's birthday plans, "Travis often spoils her and he gave her the most amazing, beautiful flower arrangement for her birthday. They are celebrating with her family today."