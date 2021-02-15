The two began dating last month after years of friendship

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate Their First Valentine's Day Together

Love is in the air!

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Valentine's Day on Sunday with boyfriend Travis Barker. The couple shared matching photos of a crackling fireplace, both on their Instagram Story.

Barker also posted a photo of what was maybe a gift for Kardashian for the occasion: a diamond anklet.

And while the couple have yet to post a photo together, Kardashian gave her new boyfriend a sweet nod with a Valentine's Day poem.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182," she posted, referring to Barker's longtime band.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian and the musician's relationship had turned romantic after years of friendship.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," a source told PEOPLE. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Kardashian, 41, and her ex Scott Disick co-parent their three kids: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope. Kardashian and Disick, 37, ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015.

Meanwhile, Barker, 45, shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2008.

Last week, Kardashian and Barker were spotted holding hands while out at dinner together, where a source said the former "looked very happy."

Another insider told PEOPLE the two have similar priorities, which makes spending time together easy.