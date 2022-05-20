The couple previously had a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas and legal ceremony in Santa Barbara

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA in Italy Ahead of Their Wedding Weekend

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are getting ready to tie the knot for a third time.

The Kardashians star, 43, joined the drummer, 46, on a boat in Portofino, Italy, on Friday. The couple were seen sharing a kiss and relaxing in the sun.

Kardashian showed her love for Barker by wearing a Blink-182 T-shirt along with black leggings and sunglasses, while the musician went shirtless and showed off his tattoos.

Kardashian's children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — were spotted with the couple, according to Entertainment Tonight. It remains unclear if ex Scott Disick will join the festivities.

Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, was also seen wearing a long sheer black dress with a star print in Italy on Friday. The reality star's sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are also expected to attend the Italian celebration.

The ceremony will take place at Castello Brown, a castle with views of the Portofino harbor.

They are also planning a reception in Los Angeles.

Just days before arriving in Italy, Kardashian legally married Barker in Santa Barbara, California, with a few close friends and family members in attendance including the groom's father, Randy Barker, and the bride's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," the source told PEOPLE. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

The couple later celebrated with Travis' daughter Alabama, 16. Barker's other kids — son Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, whom Moakler shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya — did not appear to be in attendance for the wedding.

The newlyweds also shared several photos from their Santa Barbara nuptials on Instagram, including the couple walking hand-in-hand down the stairs of the courthouse, kissing in their convertible and posing in front of the car. Barker's post also featured a photo of the newlyweds getting intimate on the hood of their vehicle.

The couple opted for matching captions that read, "Till death do us part."

In April, the pair had a "practice wedding" complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator, who officiated the ceremony, in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys. Kardashian later confirmed that they didn't have a marriage license for the intimate affair.