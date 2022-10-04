Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and His Son Landon Cheer on Charli D'Amelio in 'DWTS' Audience

The Barkers are Team Charli D'Amelio!

On Monday night, Charli, 18, continued to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars during week three of season 31.

This time, her boyfriend Landon Barker, 18, was in the audience to support her. Joining him were dad Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who also sat in the front row to cheer on Charli and her partner Mark Ballas.

After performing a sultry version of the rumba to Billie Eilish's "No Time To Die," Charli was met with applause by Travis, Landon and Kourtney as the camera panned to their section.

Co-host Tyra Banks also acknowledged them and accidentally called Landon the wrong name.

"Charli's friends Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker, and Logan Barker are here," she said. "I know you guys are very proud right now."

During the moment, Travis was seen with his arm around Kourtney as she smiled.

In her intro package, Charli admitted that it felt "great to be at the top of the leaderboard" after last week's "Elvis Week" performance but revealed that there are things she could "have done better."

For this week, Mark told her to focus on her feet and their connection. The TikTok star said the dance wouldn't be easy because she has "never tried to be romantic or anything."

Following their performance, DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli told Charli that he was "all shaken, stirred and smitten with you" while Carrie Ann Inaba wanted her to perform more outward for their next dance. They scored the first nine of the season, ending the night with a 33/40.

Last month, Charli opened up about falling in love with dancing again thanks to DWTS.

While on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein, Charli said starring in DWTS' current season has helped renew her excitement for performing.

"You know, dance wasn't something that I found fun anymore," Charli said at the time. "It was something that was more just, I did to do it and, you know, it was over when it was over and I didn't look forward to it anymore. And I think with Dancing with the Stars every week, it's like, you know, I'm hearing from other people that I finally look like I'm having fun."

Charli, who appeared on the podcast with her sister Dixie D'Amelio, explained that her DWTS performances have helped her find the enthusiasm for dance that "I kind of lost" as she and Dixie, 21, first grew into TikTok sensations in 2019 and 2020.

"I look happy and I'm feeling, kind of, those same things that I used to feel when I was younger, dancing, that I kind of lost and thought that I wouldn't find again," Charli said. "Just because it had been so long without being that excited for performance. To be able to do that again is really a full-circle moment for me and just makes me really happy."