Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate 1st Anniversary of Romantic Las Vegas Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian called the ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel "one of the best nights of our lives"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 07:43 AM
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding ceremony. Photo: Hulu/YouTube

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are celebrating the first anniversary of their Las Vegas wedding.

Kourtney, 43, marked the couple's milestone by giving her 217 million followers another glimpse into their headline-making ceremony on Instagram.

The Poosh mogul shared a series of fun pictures from the pair's visit to the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards and revealed there was "way too much tequila" involved.

She also posted two pictures of the moment she was "about to throw up on the floor in the car" after the ceremony, which took place in the early hours of April 4, 2022.

Describing it as "one of the best nights of our lives", Kourtney captioned the post, "One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas! It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together. And yes, that's me about to throw up on the floor in the car. 🥂."

She continued, "Thankful to @clemente_310 @kevinhwolff for all the iPhone footage so that I could remember the night 🪩🤪 also, I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs and there's a reward if anyone finds it 🕵🏻‍♀️."

Blink 182 drummer Travis, 47, also sported a leather jacket for the celebration, with Kourtney wearing a yellow Versace bustier under hers.

The couple's ceremony in Vegas wasn't legally binding and they later wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15, 2022, before having a third weekend-long wedding celebration in Italy on May 22, 2022.

Kourtney's anniversary post comes after the pair released the news of their Hulu wedding special - Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis — which will take fans inside their dreamy Italian wedding in Portofino.

'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian Barker at her Las Vegas wedding ceremony. Hulu/YouTube

The teaser trailer for the special also shares moments from their Vegas and Santa Barbara nuptials, with Kourtney asking Travis, "Can you believe we got married three times?"

"It's like choosing a child. I can't pick the best one!" he responds.

In one clip Kourtney can be seen laughing and lying on the floor of the One Love Wedding Chapel as she holds a bouquet of red roses. "Vegas was our wild rockstar wedding," says Travis in the trailer.

Following the ceremony last year, chapel owner Marty Frierson exclusively told PEOPLE that Kourtney and Travis were very affectionate throughout.

"There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!" he said. "They just seemed totally in love."

Kourtney shared the first pictures of the ceremony two days after it took place and confirmed the pair did not obtain a marriage license.

"Found these in my camera roll," she wrote alongside a series of snapshots of herself and Travis kissing with an Elvis impersonator in the background.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she continued. "Practice makes perfect."

Kourtnery Kardashian Travis Barker Family
Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis Barker, Atiana De La Hoya, Reign Disick and Penelope Disick. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram

Ahead of their anniversary, the couple headed on a family vacation to a lakeside location.

Sharing some photos from their getaway, Kourtney revealed they spent time on the water, enjoyed wakeboarding and took on a ropes course. "Dear summer," she captioned the post.

As well as Kourtney's youngest two kids Reign, 8, and Penelope, 10 — who she shares with ex Scott Disick — snapshots from the vacation show they were joined by Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Atiana is the daughter of Travis' ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, from her previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney recently celebrated Atiana's birthday on Instagram with a collection of photos and a sweet message. "birthday girl! I pray that all of your birthday dreams come true," she wrote. "May you feel special and loved and celebrated on your day! You are such a light and I am sooooo happy to have you in my life! I love you!"

Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis premieres April 13 on Hulu.

Related Articles
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get 'Personal' in Wedding Special: 'We Got Married 3 Times?'
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Every Photo from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqPQVev1cd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link hed: Travis Barker Swoons Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'
Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Have a License for Las Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker: 'Practice Makes Perfect'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Was a 'Hot Slob Kebab' During Vegas Wedding Ceremony with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Friend Shares Details About Booking Couple's 'Fun' Vegas Ceremony
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian Shares PDA Photos from Las Vegas Ceremony with Travis Barker
Santa Barbara, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian is a married woman and she just tied the knot with Travis Barker and this time, they're truly man and wife in the eyes of the law. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married: Source
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker wedding photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Romantic Wedding Photos: 'Till Death Do Us Part'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Were 'Totally in Love' at Wedding: 'Barely Came Up for Air'
travis barker and kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Marries Fiancé Travis Barker in Surprise Las Vegas Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian Says There Was No Way to Get Marriage License for Vegas Wedding Ceremony
Travis Barker/Instagram Kourtney kardashian wedding https://www.instagram.com/travisbarker/
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married (Again!) in a Lavish Ceremony in Italy
Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker Wishes His 'Everything' Kourtney Kardashian a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Wore Her Grammys Jumpsuit for Las Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker drop off grandmother Mary Jo at home after getting secretly married in Santa Barbara!
Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker (Again!) in Micro-Mini Wedding Dress and Hooded Veil 