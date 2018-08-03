Kourtney Kardashian Says She's Still Working Out Issues with Kim and Khloé: 'It's Ongoing'

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about her family dynamics.

In promos for the upcoming season of Keeping up with the Kardashians, the mother of three is seen getting into heated arguments with sister Kim and Khloé Kardashian. Now, the reality star is addressing the tension in the family, admitting that it’s been building for some time.

“I think it started at the end of season 14, a lot of tension building between us,” Kourtney, 39, told E! News. “I felt like every day almost I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn’t take it any more.”

Kourtney said it’s been a “process” trying to get back on track with her family.

“Honestly, I think it’s ongoing,” she said. “I’ve been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I’m better at expressing myself. I think in the past I’ve always been great at like not being emotional. I think that I’m better now at expressing my feelings. So I think this is ongoing.”

She said the sisters are making an effort to openly communicate with one another whenever they have an issue to address.

“It’s a lot of communication instead of letting things go back into the way that they were,” she continued. “It’s definitely a process and you’ll see it throughout the season.”

As for the sister who always has her back?

“Kendall [Jenner] because we’re just like really best friends. We’re on the same wavelength. Like we like the same stuff, we like to do the same stuff,” she said. “When I was watching some cuts, I see my sisters talking about me and I obviously have no idea because I wasn’t there and I’m like, ‘What?! They’re saying this about me?’ And then Kendall has my back.”

In a clip from the upcoming season, Kourtney sobs on the phone to Khloé, 33, after Kim, 37, called her the “least exciting to look at” while trying to plan a family photoshoot.

“I’m not here to be mistreated by my f—ing bitch family,” Kourtney says on speakerphone, crying. “Kim saying that I’m the least interesting to look at — who even speaks like that? You don’t say things like that. You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough — more than I would like to.”

“What’s natural to me is being a mother,” she continues. “And I don’t expect everyone to have the same interests.”

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this week, Kourtney said the argument was “probably our craziest fight that we’ve ever had.”

“I think I’ve always been the sister who like, I would just tell them like it is, or if they said something to me, I’d just break them right down the fastest and make them upset,” she said. “And now I’ve been working on being more in touch with my feelings. I think I just couldn’t take it anymore. I just felt like we needed to make a change and not be so critical.”

“We’ve always been a family who will do anything for each other and we know that at the end of the day,” she added. “But sometimes there’s criticism and I felt not good hanging out with them everyday and I couldn’t take it anymore. So you’ll see in the season how it plays out.”