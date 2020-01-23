Baby Fever? Kourtney Kardashian Tells a Fan She Wishes She Were Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian seemingly has baby fever!

On Wednesday, the Poosh founder, 40, shared a sexy mirror selfie, which shows her posing in an orange leotard sweater in her closet.

“Tryna fix your inner issues with a bad bitch,” Kardashian captioned the post, quoting Rihanna‘s hit “Needed Me.”

While the reality star was flooded with a number of compliments, one fan in particular questioned whether or not Kardashian is expecting.

“Are u pregnant?” the fan wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Kardashian did not take offense to the comment, but instead expressed her desire to have more kids.

“No I wish,” Kardashian wrote back in the comment section, which was also captured by Comments by Celebs.

Kardashian is already mom to sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope ,7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The cryptic comment comes after the star rekindled things with her other ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima — her first longterm relationship since splitting with Disick in 2015.

In December, Kardashian posted a slideshow of pictures from her Christmas Eve party — and amid all the family photos, she included a picture of Bendjima, 26, with his arm wrapped around her waist.

A source tells PEOPLE they are dating again, and a second source adds that “Kourtney decided to give him another chance.”

“They have fun together and her kids like him,” said the second source. “He seems very committed to Kourtney. She’s happy that they are back together. She didn’t want to hide the relationship any more. It was her decision to make it public again.”

“Not only was Younes a great boyfriend, he was also great with Kourtney’s kids,” a different insider told PEOPLE. “They really like him. It’s never easy being a single mom and dating. And Kourtney knows this. It seems she’s giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about it.”

Kardashian and Bendjima called it quits in August 2018, over a year after they went public with their relationship.