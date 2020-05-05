Kourtney Kardashian Tells Daughter 'Love Yourself First' After Scott Disick's Rehab News

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing some words of wisdom at a trying time.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a sweet throwback photo of her and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope, 7, in Sardinia, Italy.

"Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter," Kardashian, 40, captioned the photo.

The post came after news broke on Monday that Disick, 36, recently sought treatment in rehab. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Disick flew from Los Angeles to a treatment facility on April 28 via private jet.

"He knew he was spiraling out of control and wanted to get help. He wants to be the best dad possible," said the source, adding that both Kardashian and Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, "encouraged him to get help."

Disick's attorney Marty Singer denied reports that the star sought treatment because of cocaine and alcohol.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse," Singer said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Disick left the rehab center on Monday after a photo of him inside the facility was leaked.

"Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home," Singer said. "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."

Disick previously checked himself into rehab in 2015 following his split from Kardashian after nine years together. In the last two years, he seemed to have turned over a new leaf, and he and Kardashian have been working together to co-parent Penelope and their sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the U.S. in March, the exes "created a safe situation for the kids," a source recently told PEOPLE.

"The kids visit Scott as usual. Otherwise, the kids live with Kourtney," the source said. "They stay home and are not around other people."

According to the source, Disick had been living with Richie at his house.

"They are not seeing any other people right now," the source said at the time. "Sofia is not even spending time with her family, including her dad [Lionel Richie]."

Image zoom Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian with their children Instagram

Image zoom Sofia Richie and Scott Disick

Disick's rehab stint coincided with last week's emotional episode of KUWTK in which the father of three grieved his late mother and father and reunited with his parents' longtime friend, Uncle Dave.

"I think when my parents passed, it was just too hard to talk about, and as much as I kind of was dreading looking through some of these old photos — because I thought it was going to bring up sad memories — I'm happy Dave brought them with him," Disick said on the show. "The truth is, it's brought up so many amazing memories and so many things I forgot."