Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Aren't Done Marrying Yet: There's 'at Least One More' in Her, She Teases

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker may have wed three separate times — and a fourth is not out of the question!

During the couple's new Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis wedding special on Hulu, Kourtney and Travis reminisced on all three of their weddings from 2022.

The pair first had a headline-making Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards last April 4. Since the ceremony wasn't legally binding, they later wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15. Days after, they wed once more in a larger, more elaborate ceremony held in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

"I can't pick my favorite, my favorite wedding. I loved them all," Travis, 47, told Kourtney at the end of their special, which premiered on Thursday.

Kourtney, 43, agreed, "Same, they were all so different and so special. We're gonna have at least one more [wedding]. Maybe just you and I. A quicker wedding."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Hulu/YouTube

Thursday's special kicked off with the couple's Vegas wedding, which showed Kourtney and Travis saying "I do" for the first time after a night of drinking "way too much tequila."

The spontaneous moment also featured a hilarious exchange between the newlyweds and their Elvis Presley impersonator officiant, who accidentally called Kourtney by her younger sister's name, Khloé.

Kourtney was beside herself, hysterically laughing at the mistake. The reality star, who had already been struggling to stand on her own, then fell to the ground as she continued to laugh.

As Travis attempted to lift his wife-to-be from the floor and the Elvis impersonator apologized, Kourtney told the Blink-182 drummer, "I'm gonna cry. Wait, we need to FaceTime Khloé, we need to FaceTime her. She's gonna literally die."

A few weeks later, Kourtney and Travis headed to Santa Barbara, documenting the intimate moment they got married on the steps of the city's courthouse and received the legal paperwork they needed before their Italy nuptials.

The couple was joined by Kourtney's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, and Travis' dad, Randy, for the event since neither would be able to attend their European wedding, according to Kourtney.

"My grandma and your dad being there as the only people there because they couldn't fly to Italy," she said in the special as Travis chimed in, "That was as traditional as everybody else's wedding could've been. Everything, the car, convertible cadillac, cans on the car, Santa Barbara was special."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Hulu/YouTube

Then, the special focused on their lavish Italian wedding, held at designer Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Portofino property.

Along the way, Kourtney and Travis faced some bumps, like having to abandon their Italian church plans after realizing "strict" rules in place that required them to have "specific documents" or take a "one-year Catholic course."

The Poosh founder also revealed to fans that the Italian nuptials came together in a lightning-fast 30 minutes, though it was an elaborate process to make everything happen.

"They had to do helicopter drops to get the piano there, to get everything to build. They were dropping wood at the castle and at the property for the ceremony for days," Kourtney shared. "One thing I did realize working with Domenico is what Domenico says, he really just does it. We presented a lot of stuff that looked like the church and then they almost created a church. We let some details go that I think people would be surprised with."

She added to Travis: "I remember calling Melissa Kolker and planning it in 30 minutes and then calling you and talking to you about it. We were like, 'Yeah, perfect.' When everything else I do is so planned out, and so detailed."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Hulu/YouTube

Despite her concerns, the wedding went off without a hitch. The lavish celebrations also included a performance from Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo, tons of delicious food and heartfelt speeches from Kourtney and Travis's loved ones.

"I've seen travis go through hell and now I'm so happy to watch him find heaven with Kourtney," Travis's bandmate and friend Mark Hoppus said at the party.

Sister Kim Kardashian gave a toast and told the crowd, "You've brought us along in your fairy tale, and there's really no love story like you guys. It's a movie, it's the cutest. You guys are the best and we all just wish you so much love and happiness."

Kylie Jenner added, "I've never seen you happier, Kourtney and that just warms my heart."

This marked Kourtney's first marriage, though she shares her three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with ex Scott Disick. Travis was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 24, and children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Moakler.

Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis is now streaming on Hulu.