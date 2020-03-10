Kourtney Kardashian Goes to a 'Double Session' of Therapy Every Week: 'I Look Forward to It'

Kourtney Kardashian has learned to prioritize her own mental health and happiness.

In her cover interview for the latest issue of Health, on sale Friday, the reality star and mother of three opened up about her struggle with anxiety, revealing that she’s been going to therapy for the past three years.

“Once a week I go to a double session,” she said. “I look forward to it every week! Having that awareness, I find that I can almost catch things before they become a bigger deal.”

“When those harder moments do happen, I think, ‘What’s the lesson that I’m supposed to be learning?'” she continued. “My workouts are key, too. And I go to church once a week, if I can. I go with friends, and we go to dinner afterward. I’m such a homebody; it’s important for me to force myself to do something social!”

Last year, Kourtney, 40, made the decision to take a small step back from her family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, so that she can focus on her kids and on growing Poosh, her lifestyle website.

“I’m really trying to put my energy into things that are fulfilling and enjoyable,” she told Health.

“I’ve been taking less time with filming and, in general, with work,” she added. “My sisters don’t like when I say ‘setting boundaries,’ but it’s more about a schedule. I try to make myself available to my kids to really be a mom. And I want to be in charge of my time and schedule in order to do the things that are bringing me happiness.”

She also said she tries to curb her social media use when she can.

“I try to set boundaries because I notice how much better I feel when I’m not on it as much,” she said. “I put my phone in the bathroom at nighttime. My kids don’t have phones, but I make sure that all the devices in the house — iPads and computers — have the Night Shift [it reduces blue light] on 24 hours a day. And we definitely have time limits [on devices].”

Tensions between Kourtney and her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian came to a head during the season 17 finale of KUWTK in December, with Kourtney admitting she had reached her “breaking point” and didn’t want to film anymore.

But she did resume filming, with teasers for the upcoming season hinting at more drama between the sisters.

“She’s filming again,” mom Kris Jenner confirmed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. “I think she just needed a little bit of a break.”

“You know how we all hit a tipping point? She hit a wall and she was frustrated,” said Jenner. “And she felt under-appreciated, and that her sisters didn’t understand her boundaries. So I think after taking a little bit of time off, she’s seen the light.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on E!