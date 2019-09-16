Kourtney Kardashian on Kylie Jenner's Billionaire Status: 'When Is It Enough?'

Image zoom Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about what it’s like to have a billionaire little sister.

During Monday’s season premiere of The Real, Kourtney, 40, admitted that Kylie Jenner‘s billionaire status can be a bit intimidating.

“Probably subconsciously it makes us feel like, ‘When is it enough?'” Kourtney told co-hosts Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry, Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

“And that’s a thing I always think to myself, ‘When is it enough?’ Because I don’t like missing out on certain things like doing my kids’ homework or certain after-school activities for different things like that,” Kourtney explained.

In March, Kylie, 22, was named the world’s youngest billionaire by Forbes in the magazine’s annual Billionaires 2019 ranking.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not forsee the future,” Kylie told Forbes. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

RELATED: Proof That Everything the Kardashian-Jenners Touch Turns to Gold

Driven by Kylie Cosmetics’ expansion into Ulta last year, the company’s revenue climbed 9 percent last year to an estimated $360 million, with the overall valuation of the brand estimated at $900 million, which Forbes calls a “conservative” report. Kylie owns 100 percent of Kylie Cosmetics, which first launched in 2015 with three Lip Kits.

But Kylie’s billion-dollar empire also stems from her other earnings like an array of product endorsements (like sponsored posts for Fit Tea Wraps, waist trainer company Waist Gang Society and more), her KUWTK paycheck, the Kendall + Kylie clothing line and her Adidas partnership.

Overall, the businesswoman credits her booming success to the internet (she has over 128 million Instagram followers alone). “It’s the power of social media,” Kylie said. “I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.”

Image zoom Kendall, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie and Kim Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kylie also opened up about being the only billionaire in her famous family during the season 17 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sharing that her sisters Kourtney, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner love to poke fun at her financial status — especially when it comes to paying for some of their more elaborate vacations.

“When we’re in a group chat talking about where we should go for a trip, they’re like, ‘Kylie? You going to pay for it?’” Kylie said alongside her mom Kris Jenner. “Just stuff like that.”

“They just joke with me, just sister love,” Kylie added. “They’re all really proud of me, for sure.”

While Kylie is reveling in her success, her sisters have their own accolades to boast.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Shapewear Line, SKIMS, Is Here! What to Know About Her Solution-Focused Designs

From Kim’s new shapewear line SKIMS, to Kourtney’s lifestyle brand Poosh, Khloé’s Good American denim and Kendall’s bustling modeling career (she was named the world’s highest paid model in 2018), the reality stars are always taking their careers to new heights.

When asked if she ever thought her family would be this successful, Kourtney explained on Monday’s episode of The Real, “We didn’t even think about it.”

RELATED: Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Disciplining Her Kids with Scott Disick

“We just hit the ground running … We just kind of did it and it happened so quickly, and I don’t think we even thought about it,” Kourtney added.

While the star certainly credits her success to their hit E! show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, living life in the public eye isn’t something she will force her kids to do.

“If they want to do it,” Kourtney, who shares sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex Scott Disick, said. “I definitely would never push them to do it and it’s not something that I’m hoping they’re going to do. Whatever makes them happy I think.”